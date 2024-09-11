The UK's Undisputed No.1 Jive Band "The Jive Aces"

Friday 1st November, Rayners Rock n’Roll Dance, Riley Smith Hall, 28 Westgate, Tadcaster. LS24 9AB. Doors: 19:00. Contact: 07752 333094. Sunday 3rd November, Bibi’s Italianissimo, Criterion Place off Sovereign St. Leeds. LS1 4AG. Sun 3rd November BOOKING: 12:30pm | SHOWTIME: 2:30pm. | Sun 3rd November BOOKING: 6:30pm | SHOWTIME: 8:00pm. Venue: [email protected] 0113 243 0905

Get ready to jump, jive, and wail as the multi-award-winning Jive Aces take their infectious energy on a nationwide tour! The UK's undisputed kings of jive and swing are renowned for their electrifying live shows, guaranteed to get audiences of all ages moving in the aisles or on the dance floor.

This tour promises a night of real entertainment, overflowing with timeless jive and swing classics, alongside electrifying originals from their brand-new album, "Keeping The Show On The Road". Released on 19th July on CD, Vinyl and all major download platforms, the album is a testament to the Jive Aces' enduring love of the genre and their ability to breathe fresh life into it for today's audiences.

Whether you're a lifelong swing fan or discovering the joy of jive for the first time, an evening with The Jive Aces is an unforgettable experience. Expect dazzling choreography, tight harmonies, and musicianship that will leave you breathless. So, dig out your dancing shoes, dust off your zoot suit, and prepare to be transported to a world of captivating music!