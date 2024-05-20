New community hub poised to open in Starbeck

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Neighbourhood news, Starbeck area 23 May.

NEW COMMUNITY HUB Harrogate Neighbours is a Starbeck based elderly care service and they are proud to announce that there will be an opening event for their new community hub at 16 High Street, Starbeck on June 3, 1:30pm-5pm. The community hub will be a new, friendly space for people of all ages to find information and socialise. Primarily focussing on offering advice around care in the community, the space will evolve to display community news and information, host a small (and very reasonable) cafe, and host drop in sessions and workshops on a range of topics. If you are ever uncertain about something and don't know how to find out, then the hub will help! To talk to Harrogate Neighbours and discuss what you feel your community could benefit from, please go along on June 3 and introduce yourselves to Sue and the rest of the team.

LUNCH CLUB There is a lunch club that takes place twice a month at Starbeck Methodist Church, on Tuesdays at 12 noon. The next dates are May 28, June 11, June 25, July 9, July 23. A two course lunch is served for just £6. If you would like to enjoy some good food and some good company just turn up, you will be most welcome.

COFFEE MORNING There will be a coffee morning at Starbeck Methodist Church on Saturday May 25 9.30am-11.30am.

HARROGATE RAILWAY QUIZ Do go along and join the fun quiz at Harrogate Railway, Station View, Starbeck on May 31 7.30pm. Entry is just £1 per person and there are cash prizes to be won. There’s also a raffle, ‘play your cards right’, and a game of stand up bingo. Bingo costs £1 per person, half the money raised goes to the winner and the other half is donated to the Harrogate Hospital charity. Remember to take some cash to enter and some friends to make up a team. The fun takes place on the last Friday of every month. Everyone is welcome, to reserve your table please call Lynn on 07708 660080 or just turn up on the night.

STARBECK COMMUNITY LIBRARY The library will close for spring bank holiday on Saturday May 25 12.30pm and re-open on Tuesday May 28 10am.

The craft group meets on Tuesday May 28 1.30pm. Ring 01423 868643 for information and details of current themes and projects.

The talk of the month is on Thursday, May 30 doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start. Chris Brown from Claro Enterprises will explain about the work of the charity and how it provides opportunities to adults with mental health conditions to gain skills leading to gainful employment. Drop in on the night, all are welcome and entry costs £3 inclusive of refreshments.

As the last week of May is half term there will no story-time or Lego club however the children’s library is a welcoming space to spend time with the children. Tea, coffee, hot chocolate and biscuits are available, all very reasonably priced. Story-time and Lego club will both resume on Tuesday June 4.

For all up to date information and news follow the library on Facebook and Instagram.

Normal Opening Times: Saturday mornings from 9.30am-12.30pm. Tuesday mornings from 10am-1pm. Afternoon sessions from 2pm-5pm every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday all day closing.

THE BIG HELP OUT The Big Help Out will take place on Saturday June 15. All are very welcome to join in with a day of community action as we clean, weed, litterpick and make our wonderful community sparkle. Look out for further information nearer the time in this column, on social media and on the community noticeboard.

COMMUNITY DAY Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal are organising a community day at Belmont Park June 22 12 -4pm. Stall pitches are just £8! For further information please call 07969823753 and leave your contact details or email [email protected]

STARBECK FEST There will be a community festival on Belmont Field on July 6 11am-4pm. The event is being organised by The Living Room and is supported by Starbeck in Bloom. If you are interested in performing or having a stall at this event please contact The Living Room.