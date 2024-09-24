Neighbourhood News Starbeck Area 26 September 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are lots of events in Starbeck this autumn

STARBECK COMMUNITY LIBRARY: There will be a tea and cake party on Thursday September 26 2pm-4pm; this is to celebrate the international day of older people and is also the annual Macmillan tea party. Both young and old are welcome to join the party.

The talk of the month is on Thursday September 26, doors open 6.30pm for a 7pm start. The topic is ‘Zero Carbon Harrogate’. Nick Anderson will give a presentation on improving the quality of life for residents in our district. These events are open to everyone, bring a friend. All very welcome, entry £3.

Other talks on the programme are Ambulance Aid’ by John Shackleton on Wednesday October 30 and ‘Henshaws College’ by Flora Simpson on Thursday November 28.

Quiz nights take place on the last Friday of the month at The Harrogate Railway Centre

Storytime for pre-school children is on Tuesday September 31 10.15am with stories, crafts and nursery rhymes. This is a drop in session for which there is no charge.

The Lego club meets on Tuesdays at 3.30pm. Booking is essential as places are limited.

The craft group meets on Tuesdays 1.30pm. Please ring 01423 868643 for details.

For all up to date information and news follow the library on Facebook and Instagram.

Normal Opening Times: Saturday mornings from 9.30am-12.30pm. Tuesday mornings from 10am-1pm. Afternoon sessions from 2pm-5pm every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday all day closing.

ST ANDREWS CHURCH: There will be a barn dance, with a live band, on Saturday October 19, doors open 6pm and dancing from 6.30pm. You need to take your own drinks however nibbles will be available throughout the evening. Cost £5 / Under 16s free. Tickets are available at church on Sundays or via the church office. Email: [email protected] or call 889162

Chocolate Church is a family friendly after school service for primary school children and their parents and carers during term time on Wednesdays from 3.30pm. Chocolate snacks and drinks are served followed by a short interactive and fun church service. Please note children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

The harvest Sunday services will be on October 6 at both 9am and 1045am and donations of groceries and toiletries for the harvest collection will be forwarded to Resurrected Bites.

The Yorkshire to Ukraine team are asking for donations as they prepare for another delivery to individuals and families in need. They are asking for items in good usable condition; clothing, bedding, sleeping bags, winter clothing, cleaning products, baby items, dry and tinned foods, pet food, cooking utensils for use on open fires. Sanitary products, hats, gloves, boots and towels. Anything that would be useful and make life better if you were living in a damaged house or tent without electricity or heating. Donations can be left at St Andrew’s Vicarage, 51 Bogs Lane, Starbeck HG1 4EB.

STARBECK METHODIST CHURCH: Starbeck Methodist Church lunch club would like to welcome more diners; do go along and enjoy a nutritious two course meal and good company for just £6. Lunch club will take place at 12 noon on the following Tuesdays: October 8, October 22, November 12, November 26 and Christmas lunch on December 10.

There is a regular coffee morning on Saturdays 9.30-11.30. This week it will be run by the Brigades.

There is an upright piano available free to anyone who would like it, please contact 884809

The regular Sunday service takes place at 10.30am, on Sunday October 13 it will be harvest festival.

Concerts at Starbeck Methodist Church will resume in October, here are some dates for your calendar: Harrogate Male Voice Choir with the Ryelarks on Saturday October 12 7.30pm, Tewit Silver Band on Saturday November 9 7.30pm, Christmas concert by Treble Clef on Sunday December 1 2.30pm, Echo42 big band on Sunday January 12 2.30pm, St John Fishers School on Saturday February 8 7.30pm, Abbey Belles Chorus on Saturday March 8 7.30pm and Tewit Youth Band on Saturday April 26 7.30pm. For further details see Facebook/StarbeckMethodistChurch/events or email [email protected]

THE HARROGATE RAILWAY CENTRE: There is a quiz, raffle, play your cards right and stand up bingo on September 27 7.30pm

The Harrogate Stray Dogs will play rock n roll, new wave, post punk, rock and MOD on September 29 4pm-8pm

The International Spiritualist Medium Adrian Clark will do a demonstration October 4 8pm, tickets £10

Stevie Ross is having a party sesh with; singing, dance, soul, party and floor fillers on October 6 from 4pm

There will be a fun fair, Elvis tribute band, DJ on November 3 3pm followed by a firework display starting at 7pm. Entry £2, under 14’s free.

STARBECK REMEMBRANCE SERVICE 2024: At 1500 hrs on Sunday November 10 2024, the residents of Starbeck will gather to remember the fallen of two world wars and subsequent conflicts. Local dignitaries, community groups and residents will attend the service led by the Royal British Legion and organised by the Starbeck Residents Association. All are welcome at this service.

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS APPEAL: The yearly collection begins November 1 when a newsletter and envelope will be delivered through letter boxes. Donations can also be made by bank transfer to Starbeck Lights account 16666344 sort code 05-04-54. Please use the reference ‘appeal 24’. If you would like to sponsor a Christmas light for Starbeck High Street please contact 07969823753

The Christmas fair will take place in St. Andrews Church on Saturday November 30 from 2pm, traditionally the lights are turned on after the Christmas fair at 6pm. Please support their events as the Starbeck Christmas Lights group really make a difference by spreading joy and cheer to all sections of our community.

HARROGATE NEIGHBOURS COMMUNITY HUB: The new hub is located at 16 High Street, whether you are looking for some help with an application or a computer issue, searching for advice or guidance, or just looking for a lovely cool place to sit and enjoy a cup of coffee and a slice of cake, the hub has got you covered. Child friendly, wheelchair user accessible, and with a 'pay what you can' cafe, the community hub is Starbeck's newest place to go. Why not pop in and say hello?

STARBECK RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: The Starbeck Residents' Association AGM will be on Monday October 21 7.30pm at The Welcome Centre, St Andrew's Church. There will be reports from the current committee, the awarding of the Starbeck community grants and the election of a new committee. The new committee may consist of up to fifteen members; including a chair, vice-chair, secretary and treasurer. Any resident of Starbeck (as broadly defined by the triangle between the Starbeck wheels) can stand for any of the positions or the committee and speak and vote at the AGM, which is also open to local business owners and the general public.

An agenda will be circulated in due course, but items for consideration can be submitted to [email protected] Notices will also be posted locally, including on the community board by Belmont Field. If you wish to stand for the Committee, please submit a short statement (one paragraph) to be circulated at the meeting to [email protected]

GET IN TOUCH: If you have an item that you would like to be included in the Neighbourhood News please contact Heather Jemison