Neighbourhood News Starbeck Area 22 August 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Successful season for Starbeck Bowling Club

STARBECK BOWLING CLUB Starbeck first team have had a very successful season; defending and winning the Gate Park Cup for the second year running, following this up with a victory in the Club Challenge Cup by defeating Pateley Bridge by the narrowest of margins and sealing promotion to the first division of the Harrogate League with 3 games to go.

On Sunday the Bain Infirmary cup was held, which has been competed for since 1922. Tony Hawkes defeated last years winner, Terry Mitton in a well attended competition in glorious weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The last club competition is on Sunday September 1 for all who have played in either our 3rd or 4th team this year.

Starbeck Bowling Club Challenge Cup finalists

The club continues to have academy/ taster sessions on Wednesday evenings till September 11. The green will be closed from Sunday September 15 in order to start winter maintenance but members will still be playing bowls throughout autumn and winter in Wetherby and Tadcaster.

STARBECK COMMUNITY LIBRARY The library will close for bank holiday weekend on Saturday August 24 12.30pm and re-open on Tuesday August 27 10am.

The next talk of the month ‘learn, laugh, live, with the University of the Third Age’ is on Thursday August 29, doors open 6.30pm and the talk starts 7pm. Ian Munday from Harrogate u3a will give a presentation on opportunities u3a provides. Entry is £3 including refreshments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The marvelous makers summer reading challenge is now open to registration for 4-11 year olds. Between now and September 7 the challenge is to read six books, fiction or non-fiction, long or short, even picture books, and receive rewards, along the way. Similarly the buzzy bees quest is available for the under 4s.

Please note that storytime and Lego club are not on during the school holidays.

The library is a welcoming space to spend time, read a newspaper, enjoy the garden and have a hot drink and biscuit at a very reasonable price. For all up to date information and news follow the library on Facebook and Instagram.

Normal Opening Times: Saturday mornings from 9.30am-12.30pm. Tuesday mornings from 10am-1pm. Afternoon sessions from 2pm-5pm every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Thursday all day closing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HARROGATE NEIGHBOURS COMMUNITY HUB Located at 16 High Street, the community hub is open throughout the summer holidays, every weekday from 10am until 4pm. Whether you are looking for some help with an application or a computer issue, searching for advice or guidance, or just looking for a lovely cool place to sit and enjoy a cup of coffee and a slice of cake, the hub has got you covered. Child friendly, wheelchair user accessible, and with a 'pay what you can' cafe, the community hub is Starbeck's newest place to go. Why not pop in and say hello?

GET IN TOUCH If you have an item that you would like to be included in the Neighbourhood News please contact Heather Jemison on [email protected]