Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Beckwithshaw and Pannal Neighbourhood News

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

THE AFGHAN KITCHEN POP UP RESTAURANT: Supported by Harrogate District of Sanctuary, the “pop up” will take place on Saturday November 2 from 7.00 pm to 9.30 pm at the Gracious Street Methodist Church (Bridge Room) Knaresborough. An authentic experience of food from Afghanistan cooked and served by Afghan women living locally. Groups can be accommodated – Afghan food is made to be shared! Meat Set Menu (£28 per head) and Vegetarian Set Menu (£25). Soft and hot drinks available to purchase, but no alcohol is permitted on the premises. Booking essential [email protected] or 07879 811387.

PANNAL METHODIST CHURCH: Weekly Service (cafe style with Holy Communion) led by Rev Ben Clowes at 10.00 am on Sunday November 3. PMC Film Night at 7.30 pm on Friday November 1 and Community Tea (2.30 pm to 4.00 pm) on Tuesday November 12. Table Tennis every Thursday (school room) from 7.30 pm till 9.00 pm. Advance Notice of Harrogate Male Voice Choir concert on December 13 at 7.30pm. Tickets are on sale from [email protected] and are £10 in advance (children and U16 free). Tickets on the night will be £12. Seating is unreserved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST ROBERT'S PANNAL: On Sunday November 3, BCP Holy Communion at 8.00 am with All Age Service (also streamed live) at 9.15 am and All Souls' Choral Service at 6.00 pm. Morning Prayer on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9.15 am, with Holy Communion on Thursdays at 10.30 am.

Best Landscape View

ST MICHAEL AND ALL ANGELS CHURCH – BECKWITHSHAW: All Age Service at 11.15 am on Sunday October 27, with All Souls' Service at 3.30 pm. Morning Prayer at 9.15 am on Tuesdays and the church is open daily for private prayer. Details of services appear on the website (www.stmichaelsbeckwithshaw.org).

INCLUSIVE VIRTUAL FIREWORKS DISPLAY: Know someone who love fireworks but hates the loud bangs? This inclusive, accessible and immersive low volume indoor virtual fireworks experience is for them! On Tuesday November 5 from 4.00 pm-6.00 pm at Time Together, Unit 10 Provincial Works, Laundry Road, Starbeck HG1 4QE. Stunning digital fireworks displays, some with interactive features, all with reduced sound for those who prefer a quieter experience. Drop in any time between 4pm and 6pm, no need to book and entry is free. There will be some refreshments and craft activities available for a donation. Get in touch if you have any questions or specific access requirements on [email protected] or 01423 883992.

“WALK THE BOUNDS” EVENT: Following this much enjoyed and successful event in September, the Parish Council hope that this might become a regular occurrence perhaps teamed up alongside another parish event. Some fine photos were taken for the photographic competition with congratulations to the winners: Frances Wilson (“Favourite footpath”) who won a day out at RHS Harlow Carr; Ash Muir ("Greatest Landscape View") who won a Yorkshire Wildlife Trust membership and Tara Hayes (“Most beautiful tree” ) who won a Woodland Trust membership. Picture shows Ash Muir's Greatest Landscape View.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TABLE TENNIS: The new season has started in Harrogate with Burn Bridge entering five teams in a revamped league structure with five divisions. Standout Burn Bridge team is the C team who are already showing themselves to be the team to beat in Division 3 with two clear wins, including over Burn Bridge B. New player Mike Booth followed up his three wins the previous week in the victory over Racquets F 27-7 with another maximum. Elsewhere, the D team have made a solid start in Division 5 with a win, a draw and a loss. The other teams are still seeking their first victories but it shouldn’t be long before they are all up and running.

Winner of "Greatest Landscape View"

NEIGHBOURHOOD PLAN REFERENDUM : The count result was 23.3% turnout with 445 “yes” votes and 20 “no” votes. A huge thank you to all those who turned out and voted positively from all those who have worked so hard over a number of years to bring this to fruition. Parish Councillors are delighted to confirm the positive result outcome as of 3rd October 2024 and as stated by North Yorkshire Council:“Now there has been a positive result at referendum, in-line with national guidance, the plan now comes into force as part of the statutory development plan. Planning legislation requires that applications are determined in line with the statutory development plan unless material considerations indicate otherwise. Alongside the neighbourhood plan, the development plan comprises the Harrogate District Local Plan and the Joint Minerals and Waste Plan.”

BECKWITHSHAW COFFEE, CAKE AND CONVERSATION MORNINGS: The next 'coffee, cake and conversation morning' will take place on Tuesday November 12 bring 10.00 am to 12.00 noon at Beckwithshaw Village Hall.

DANCING FOR WELLBEING AT HARROGATE LIBRARY: On Monday 18 November at 11.00 am. Join Dancing for Wellbeing in the café area for a free session. Find out how the group could improve your physical and psychological wellbeing, during Self-care week. All dances can be done seated or standing at your own pace. To book a place call in to the Library, call 01609 536658 or email ([email protected]).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THE ARTS SOCIETY – NIDD VALLEY: The autumn 2024/25 series of lectures continues on Monday November 18 at 7.30 pm at the Christ Church Centre on the Stray when Harry Venning will present “The Art of the Cartoonist”. Sarah is a professional cartoonist, comedy writer and performer whose cartoons have appeared in many publications. Expect live cartoons! Join up for the full series or attend as a guest - all are welcome. Doors are open from 6.30 pm and each talk lasts about an hour. Find out more (www.theartssocietyniddvalley.org.uk) or email ([email protected]). The Arts Society Nidd Valley is one of 365 local societies under the umbrella of The Arts Society, a leading arts education charity with a global network of local societies which bring people together through a shared curiosity of the arts.

LUNCH CLUB AT ST ROBERT'S: The next lunch club will be on Tuesday November 19 in the Chapter House at 12.30 pm. For £13 per person, there's a home cooked main course (with veg), dessert and drinks. Transport can be arranged. Further details and to book, phone Jean Hannam (545646) or the church office (873577).

GARDENING CLUB: On Thursday November 21 at 7.00 pm for 7.15 pm, the garden club's festive gathering at Pannal Village Hall. Sarah Haynes will lead everyone in making a beeswax candle for Christmas, followed by their festive “bring and share” supper. Further information from the Programme Secretary ([email protected]) or (07919 987013).

PEDESTRIAN CROSSINGS – STATION BRIDGE: Main Street in Pannal now resurfaced – hurrah! More road closures this week as pedestrian controlled crossings are installed at both ends of the Station Road bridge over the railway in Pannal. The new signals will have a push button demanded pedestrian facility (red/green) at both ends at the designated crossing points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HOME ENERGY AND RETROFIT FAIR: On November 21 from 6.00 pm-9.00 pm at The Church of St Wilfrid, Duchy Road Harrogate HG1 2EY. An evening filled with everything you need to know about making your home more energy-efficient. From solar panels to insulation, experts will be on hand to answer all your questions and provide valuable tips. A free opportunity to learn how to save money and reduce your carbon footprint! This event is part of the Local Energy Advice Demonstrator Programme delivered by North Yorkshire Council and Zero Carbon Harrogate (hadca.org.uk/events/home-energy-retrofit-fair).

MERRY MELODIES WITH DUNCAN: An afternoon of festive entertainment with Duncan (a finalist on the programme ‘The Piano’) on 2 December from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm at the West Park Hotel, Harrogate. Light refreshments served. Tickets £15. Proceeds to Dementia Forward. (dementiaforward,org.uk/event/merry-melodies-with-duncan/)

AND FINALLY: Advance notice of “Sleeping Beauty and the Beast”, written and directed by Richard Kay, taking place at Beckwithshaw Village Hall at 7.00 pm on Wednesday December 18. Badapple Theatre in partnership with Rural Arts present this one-act, one hour hilarious comic panto-mashup. Classic pantomime japes, songs and costume changes as Badapple takes you on a joyous roller coaster for all ages. Tickets (priced at £12) need to be purchased in advance and this is a ticket only performance. For more information and tickets, contact Josie Swires ([email protected]) or (07423 795836).