Ghost Hunting at Ripon Workhouse Museum & Ripon Prison Oct 31st 2025

Dare you ghost hunt at Ripon Workhouse Museum.

Halloween Special join Simply Ghost Nights as we go to the Main Block on a ghost hunting event at The Ripon Workhouse where we will investigate the Vagrants cells, Nurses department, Governors Board Room.

Ripon Museum is a very active location. Step back in time and take in the atmosphere of the doom and gloom the poor unfortunate residents of the workhouse would have felt from the moment they stepped through the door.

"Hush-a-bye baby, on a tree top.When you grow old, your wages will stop.When you have spent the little you made.First to the poorhouse and then to the grave."

This rhyme tells the story of many a working man's life in the 19th Century. The rather elegant building in Allhallowgate, standing in grounds graced with flower beds, trees, lilacs and even a passion flower, seems far removed from the dreaded Workhouse in Oliver Twist.

A feeling of doom or at best hopeless resignation must have fallen on many passing through the Gatehouse arch and hearing the door shut behind them. They knew they would leave only in the regulation coffin, 'with two handles, name of the person with the year of their decease inscribed'. Coffins were ordered in bulk.

This event is split into two locations, two vigils in the workhouse and two vigils in the prison. The prison which was known as the house of correction housed up to 18 prisoners in its 18 cells was established in 1683 and in 1816 was renamed Ripon Liberty Prison.

Your ghost night commences with a brief chat about what you may experience as a ghost hunter on the night and how to use all our ghost hunting equipment whether you are using the spiritual or scientific the equipment, you are free to use any of the ghost hunting equipment as you attempt to interact with the spirit world.

On your ghost hunting night and paranormal investigation we do not waste your time or money talking about ourselves on a ghost hunt or taking you on a tour of the building to pass time. What we do is utilise every minute possible into providing our guests with an amazing most haunted experience, at a most haunted venue or location in the U.K, after all it is simply your ghost night.

Victorian Séances

Table Tipping Experiments

Ouija Boards

Glass Divination

Lone Vigils (optional)

Human Pendulum

Use all the latest ghost hunting equipment such as Mel Meters, K2 meters, Franks box, motion sensors, sound enhancers, night vision goggles, infra red cameras and much more as we search for ghostly communication from the other side.

Tickets priced at £39.00p/p

Start Time 9pm - 1.45am

Address of Location

RIPON WORKHOUSE & ORPHANAGE MUSEUM, MAIN BLOCK

Sharow View,

Allhallowgate,

Ripon,

North Yorkshire,

HG4 1LE.