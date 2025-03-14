Free tennis open days at Dacre Tennis Club

By Jane Robinson
Contributor
Published 14th Mar 2025, 15:38 BST
Updated 14th Mar 2025, 15:56 BST
Dacre Tennis Club are holding two free open days in April for anyone who would like to 'have a go' at tennis.

You just need to come along in training shoes, and rackets /balls will be provided , unless you want to bring your own. Members will be on hand to help you and play with you. The dates are Saturday April 26 from 2-5 pm and Monday April 28, 5 pm till dusk. All are welcome to attend, adults and juniors, beginners or more experienced alike.

Further enquiries email : [email protected] or call 07714 707890.

The club website is www.dacretennis.net We have various membership options which represent good value, including a discount for first time members.

Our three newly surfaced courts are at the Max Pullan recreation ground, Dacre Banks, HG3 4EB in an attractive rural setting next to the River Nidd.

