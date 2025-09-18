Country park offers holiday home ownership an hour from Harrogate

The recently-purchased Seven Lakes Country Park is throwing open its doors this weekend as it hosts the Lincolnshire Caravan Show.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 210-acre resort situated in Crowle, North Lincolnshire, was purchased last week by Unity Holidays, who also own Unity Beach in Somerset and Skirlington Coast in East Yorkshire.

The new owners have plans to invest significantly in Seven Lakes, but in the meantime anyone considering purchasing a holiday home has the chance to go and see what is already there and also enjoy a free barbecue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The country park is hosting the caravan show at the weekend (Friday, September 19 to Sunday, September 21), and guests can take a stroll around the entire park at their leisure.

Visitors to Seven Lakes over the weekend will be able to see a range of new caravans.

New caravans will be on display from leading manufacturers such as Regal, Willerby, Europa and ABI.

Although the park is called Seven Lakes, there are actually 10 freshwater lakes including one that covers some 40 acres.

Free onsite fishing means you can cast a line as soon as you arrive, while a wide variety of water sports are available with jet skis, kayaks and paddleboards for hire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also a bar, restaurant and children’s adventure play area, all of which guests attending the caravan show will be able to visit.

A wide selection of water sports are on offer at Seven Lakes.

“Owning a holiday home with us offers the opportunity to wake up to lakeside views, spend summers on the water, and enjoy life at the pace our guests choose,” said Seven Lakes resort director Rod Marlow.

“This weekend we hope people will come down and see what we have to offer, enjoy some free food, and meet our team who will explain how Unity Holidays make owning a holiday home more achievable than you might think.”

The postcode for Seven Lakes Country Park is DN17 4BQ, and they can be reached by calling 01724 712211.