Come play the game that’s changing minds around the world!
Based on trusted science from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), Climate Fresk is a creative group game that’s already been played by more than 1.5 million people in 157 countries. Now it’s coming to Harrogate – thanks to a partnership with local facilitator Simon Thomas, who’s trained to guide participants through the experience.
The idea is simple: work together to connect the dots between human activities and climate impacts, using a deck of illustrated cards. Expect good conversations, unexpected insights, and maybe even a bit of laughter. Book your free spot now.
Organisers say it’s a great way to deepen your understanding of climate change without lectures or guilt. “It’s designed to be eye-opening, empowering, and fun!” said Sunita Soundur, Zero Carbon Harrogate’s Climate Action Coordinator. “People can walk away feeling more hopeful, inspired and educated on the key issues.”
Simon’s interest in running these workshops has stemmed from his passion for driving positive change within the workforce and helping local businesses with modern challenges.
While this workshop is free to attend, booking is essential as there is limit on player numbers to make the game work! Bring a friend, grab a coffee, and get stuck in. For more details, and to claim your free spot, head to the event page.