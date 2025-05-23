Come play the game that’s changing minds around the world!

This Sunday afternoon, Harrogate locals are invited to swap climate doomscrolling for something much more hopeful – a fun, interactive workshop that brings climate science to life through play. Zero Carbon Harrogate is hosting a Climate Fresk session at Prologue Café from 3–5pm, and anyone’s welcome. Whether you’re climate-curious or already well-read, this hands-on game helps make sense of the links between what we do and what happens to our planet – all in a friendly, collaborative setting.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based on trusted science from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), Climate Fresk is a creative group game that’s already been played by more than 1.5 million people in 157 countries. Now it’s coming to Harrogate – thanks to a partnership with local facilitator Simon Thomas, who’s trained to guide participants through the experience.

The idea is simple: work together to connect the dots between human activities and climate impacts, using a deck of illustrated cards. Expect good conversations, unexpected insights, and maybe even a bit of laughter. Book your free spot now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers say it’s a great way to deepen your understanding of climate change without lectures or guilt. “It’s designed to be eye-opening, empowering, and fun!” said Sunita Soundur, Zero Carbon Harrogate’s Climate Action Coordinator. “People can walk away feeling more hopeful, inspired and educated on the key issues.”

Climate Fresk Game at Prologue Cafe

Simon’s interest in running these workshops has stemmed from his passion for driving positive change within the workforce and helping local businesses with modern challenges.

While this workshop is free to attend, booking is essential as there is limit on player numbers to make the game work! Bring a friend, grab a coffee, and get stuck in. For more details, and to claim your free spot, head to the event page.