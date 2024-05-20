Choir all set for return performance at St John's Church

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The All Together Now Choir, who have performed extensively in North and West Yorkshire, are absolutely delighted to be making a return visit to the beautiful and historic St John's Church, in Great Horton, Bradford.

On their previous visit, they found a warm and welcoming community, and loved the way the amazing acoustics supported their performance!

On this occasion, choir members from all 4 corners of the ATN world, Harrogate, Skipton, Bingley, and Baildon, will be sharing the stage with the fabulous Bradford Concert Band, a most exciting occasion for all!

Everyone is welcome - the band and the choir can't wait to entertain you.

The choir praised the acoustics inside St John's Church

Their eagerly awaited event will take place on Saturday 8th June, at 7pm, in St John's Church,Great Horton, Bradford.

Tickets are £10, with choir profits going to their chosen charities for 2024.

Book online at: www.b-c-b.org.uk/All-Together-Now-Choir-and-Bradford-Concert-Band-Summer-Celebration-Concert