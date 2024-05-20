Choir all set for return performance at St John's Church
On their previous visit, they found a warm and welcoming community, and loved the way the amazing acoustics supported their performance!
On this occasion, choir members from all 4 corners of the ATN world, Harrogate, Skipton, Bingley, and Baildon, will be sharing the stage with the fabulous Bradford Concert Band, a most exciting occasion for all!
Everyone is welcome - the band and the choir can't wait to entertain you.
Their eagerly awaited event will take place on Saturday 8th June, at 7pm, in St John's Church,Great Horton, Bradford.
Tickets are £10, with choir profits going to their chosen charities for 2024.
Book online at: www.b-c-b.org.uk/All-Together-Now-Choir-and-Bradford-Concert-Band-Summer-Celebration-Concert
But hurry - tickets are going fast!