What's on at crime writing festival from today: Guide to Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival

Ian Rankin OBE, the programming chair of Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival takes which takes place from July 22-25 at the Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate.

HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday, July 22

8pm Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year Award winner announced and launch party.

Friday, July 23

9am: Special guest Mick Herron interviewed by N J Cooper.

5pm: Special guest Ann Cleeves interviewed by broadcaster Steph McGovern.

8.30pm: Special guests CL Taylor and Clare Mackintosh in conversation.

10pm: Top of the Cops - Elly Griffiths, Ian Rankin OBE, Mark Billingham, Martyn Waites and Abir Mukherjee debate who is their favourite detective.

Saturday, July 24

9am: Special guest Elly Griffiths interviewed by Joe Haddow.

Noon: New Blood - Val McDermid’s sought-after panel returns with this year’s hotly-tipped debut authors including Anna Bailey, Greg Buchanan, Patricia Marques and Lara Thompson.

3.30pm: Watching Me Watching You, Ahh Ha - Chris Brookmyre, Denise Mina, Louise Candlish, Matt Wesolowski and Mark Lawson explore the impact of new and rapidly evolving technology on surveillance, online stalking, identity theft as it relates to crime fiction.

8.30pm: Special guest Mark Billingham interviewed by Ian Rankin.

10pm: Late Night Quiz with authors Val McDermid and Mark Billingham.

Sunday, July 25

9.30am: Christie’s Enduring Allure - Ragnar Jonasson, Ruth Ware, Sarah Phelps, Stuart Turton and Elly Griffiths talk about the crime genre’s Grand Dame: Agatha Christie, who famously disappeared from the festival’s home, the Old Swan Hotel in 1926.

12.30pm: Special guest Richard Osman interviewed by Mark Billingham.