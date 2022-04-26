Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate to host book fair ahead of summer holidays

Authors from across Yorkshire will be at the Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate on Saturday, May 14 for the first PYA Children and Young Adults Book Fair.

By Lucy Chappell
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 3:03 pm

The event will be packed with books perfect to keep kids entertained throughout the summer holidays.

A host of authors from all three Ridings of Yorkshire will be attending and the event will feature readings from several authors’ best-selling novels and picture books.

The event has been organised by Promoting Yorkshire Authors (PYA), which aims to advance the work of authors who have a close connection with Yorkshire, endeavouring to improve the quality and recognition of their work worldwide.

William Coniston, Children’s Author and PYA Member, will be in attendance at the Book Fair at Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate

Paul Smith, Promoting Yorkshire Authors Chair, said: “We hold events across the country to give exposure to our hundreds of members.

“We invite the region’s many readers to come along to our first Children and Young Adult book fair, meet the authors and listen to them read from their work.”

The PYA Children and Young Adults Book Fair will take place on Saturday, May 14 between 10.30am and 4.00pm at the Victoria Shopping Centre on Station Parade in Harrogate.

