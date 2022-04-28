Ripon library set to close next month ahead of nature-themed refurbishment

Ripon library has also benefitted from a £3,000 investment in reading material including picture books, board books and audio books, as well as popular junior fiction and non-fiction titles.

The new children’s area will include decorative shelving and brightly coloured furniture, along with a story wall allowing children to share their reading experiences and inspire others.

The purpose-designed space will allow the library to host a range of events and activities at a safe, easily accessible venue in the town centre.

Ripon library is set to close next month ahead of a nature-themed refurbishment to the children's area

The children’s area at Northallerton library has recently reopened after a similar nature-themed refurbishment and its bright colours and new features are already proving popular.

Chrys Mellor, Libraries Manager, said: “Ripon library is always filled with children and families so news of the refurbishment has been welcomed in the community.

"We are continuing to invest in new reading material for children in many of the county’s libraries to encourage them to support their local branch and start reading from an early age.

“Unfortunately the library will be closed to the public for a short time but we are doing our best to accommodate users.

"Loans will be extended over the closure period and arrangements have been made to cover home library service deliveries.”

The library will close for refurbishment at 2pm on Saturday, May 14.

From Monday, May 23, it will reopen except for the children’s area, which will be temporarily moved to another space.

The library will operate its full services from Monday, May 30.

The nearest alternative libraries are Boroughbridge community library, Knaresborough library, Harrogate library, Mashamshire community library, and Nidderdale Plus community library.