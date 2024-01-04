A Harrogate author has released a second book in a series based on the myths and legends of Ripon’s fascinating ancient history.

Keith Cador, 48, moved to the city after living in Harrogate for 40 years, where he released the second to his mystery/thriller/adventure series The Art of Darkness.

The action-packed tales are aimed at young adults looking for imaginative twists and mythical tales in a real time world.

Originally inspired by the Brunswick tunnel, an abandoned old railway and air raid shelter underneath Harrogate where he grew up, his move to Ripon was no less full of mystery and fascination with the underworld.

Pictured: Keith Cador holds both books released as part of The Art of Darkness thriller/adventure series.

Mr Cador said: “It’s the second book to The Art of Darkness series, inspired by actual history, written as fiction.

“My first book, released during lockdown, was called The Search for Orion, which was based on the abandoned tunnel buried underneath Harrogate - Brunswick Station.

“We used to play around there as kids, so it’s always been in my head.

“This is the sequel, set a year after.

“This time around Fountains Abbey, Studley Royal, and Ripon’s impressive, seemingly dark history.

“Born and bred in Harrogate for 40 years I live in Ripon now.

“The Art of Darkness is actually a club where they go to search out mythical creatures.

Mr Cador described himself as being influenced by coming-of-age iconic 80s films, which shaped generations, and featured friends going on life-changing adventures.

Mr Cador said: “I grew up in the 80s so I was inspired by films like the Goonies, and Stand By Me.

“Obviously Lewis Carroll has a place and a strong connection to the area as well.”

Mr Cador read out the synopsis: “With time against them, they must find the components of a mysterious portal to take them to the Egyptian underworld to rescue a new friend ... and to save an old one.”

Interestingly, Mr Cador works for a Harrogate taxi company, a job which fuelled his love for imaginative storytelling.

Mr Cador said: “There are some unusual characters that come in and out.

“A guy got a ride last week, told me he used to write for Rolling Stone Magazine.

“He’d even interviewed John Lennon before, amazing stories people have.

“I once read there were a thousand monks buried under Fountains Abbey.

“Things that make you wonder, how did that happen?

"I’ve used it within the book.

“I like to put characters in a situation and figure out how they will get out of them.

“It's an action-packed book that moves quickly, important for keeping young people engaged, taking the ordinary to the extraordinary.”

The Seekers of Duat is aimed at brave young adults with curious imaginations looking for fascinating and dark adventure fiction.

One review said: “This novel really packs a punch, rarely stopping to allow the heroes to catch their breath” - a description not dissimilar to the final books of Harry Potter.

The synopsis reads:

”They thought they were safe.

“They thought it was over.

“They were wrong.