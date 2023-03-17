News you can trust since 1836
Bestselling crime is to come to Knaresborough's Castlegate Books this weekend to sign copies of his latest book

Knaresborough’s highly-regarded independent bookshop is to welcome a bestselling crime author in a special event tomorrow.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 17th Mar 2023, 16:54 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 16:54 GMT

Castlegate Books, which is located on the corner of Market Place and Castlegate, was set up by owner Gary Cooper in 2008 and sells new books in store and online, as wellas order books in for customers on request and offer sidelines such as book tokens, calendars, diaries, greeting cards and postcards.

Tomorrow, Saturday, March 18 will see Wes Markin, bestselling author of the DCI Yorke crime novels, step through the shop’s doors to sign copies of his latest book The Lonely Lake Killings, the second book in The Yorkshire Murders series.

His new series for publisher Boldwood stars the pragmatic detective DCI Emma Gardner and is set in the local crime world of North Yorkshire. 

Crime author Wes Markin who is doing a book signing at Castlegate Books in Knaresborough.
The Lonely Lake Killings begins when the body of a young local girl is found next to an isolated lake.

The main suspect is the old recluse who has lived next to the lake for many years – especially when the young girl’s purse is found on the old man’s doorstep.

But DCI Emma Gardner and her partner DI Paul Riddick aren’t so sure.

Why would the old hermit leave such an obvious clue?

And who would want to set the old man up?

The book is available in paperback priced £9.99.

The author event at Castlegate Books, which will run from noon, will offer customers the chance to pre-order a copy on 01423 862222 or via [email protected]

KnaresboroughNorth Yorkshire