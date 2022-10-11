What’s On: The Harrogate district shows and events not to miss from October 12 onwards

Ru Paul Drag Race comes to Harrogate Convention Centre this Sunday, October 16.

Until December 23

108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate presents Behind the Canvas II exhibition with Christopher P Wood, Emerson Mayes, Iain Robertson, Moira McTague, Myles Linley, Paul Reid, Selina Thorp and Yukako Sakakura.

Until January 8, 2023:

The Mercer Open Exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am-4pm.

Until Saturday, October 16:

Harrogate Comedy Festival with various comedy shows at Harrogate Theatre and the Royal Hall.

Friday, October 14, 7.00pm-midnight:

Northern Soul Night at Bilton Club (formerly WMC), Harrogate with guest DJs Paul Atkinson (Leeds Wardrobe) and Will Walker (Whitby Soul Club).

Saturday, October 15, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra plays Bizet L’Arlesienne Suite, Delibes Le Roi s’amuse and Coleridge-Taylor African Suite at St Mark’s Church, Leeds Road, Harrogate.

Tickets online or at the door at www.Harrogatephilharmonicorchestra.org.uk

Saturday, October 15, 7.30pm:

Ripon Live Music presents folk band Faustus at Ripon Arts Hub.

Sunday, October 16, 8.00pm:

Ru Paul Drag Race at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Sunday, October 16, 8.00pm:

Cambridge Folk Festival award winners Mishra at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.

Monday, October 17, 7.30pm:

A Concert of Contrasts at with The Fitzroy String Quartet performing Haydn String Quartet no 76 op 2, Debussy String Quartet, Bartók String Quartet no 3 at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.

Tuesday, October 18, 7.30pm:

An Evening with Richard E Grant at Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Tuesday, October 18, 7.45pm:

Mark Farrelly stars in Jarman at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Wednesday, October 19, 7.45pm:

Saudha Society of Poetry and Indian music presents The Rebel and The Waste Land at Harrogate Studio Theatre

Thursday, October 20, 10.00am-4.00pm:

Royal Hall Open Day with tours at 11.00am and 2.00pm.

To reserve a slot for the tours visit www.royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/visit-us/

Thursday, October 20-Sunday, October 23:

Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate, including Robert Harris, Stella Duffy, Bob Stanley and Susie Dent.

Saturday, October 22, 7.00pm:

We Are Champion - Yorkshire's tribute to Queen at Masham Town Hall. Stage time 8pm.

Sunday, October 23, 8.00pm:

The Sound of Springsteen at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Wednesday, October 26- Saturday, October 29, 7.30pm:

Shrek The Musical at Harrogate Theatre. Includes matinees.

Friday, October 28, 7.30pm:

Howard Jones Acoustic Trio with Nick Beggs & Robin Boult at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, October 29, 7.30pm:

Hell Fire Halloween Party at The Den, Harrogate to celebrate ten years of Hell Fire Jack.

Saturday, October 29, 7.00pm-midnight:

Deano's Halloween House Party with 90s House Anthems at Bilton Club (formerly WMC), Harrogate. Free entry.

Wednesday, November 2, 7.30pm:

