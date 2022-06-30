Thought Bubble festival reveals exciting new names for Harrogate Convention Centre

An annual gathering of some of the most influential writers, artists and comic creators in the world alongside the UK’s incredible grass roots comics community and thousands of fans, the Yorkshire-based Thought Bubble will feature artists and writers whose stories and ideas are behind some of the biggest film and TV moments, the most exciting indie releases and the emerging voices pushing the medium forward.

Guests announced today for the Harrogate leg of the Thought Bubble festival, which comes to Harrogate Convention Centre on November 12 and 13, include Hamish Steele, the creator of acclaimed new Netflix series ‘Dead End: Paranormal Park’, iconic artist Jock (2000 AD, Ex-Machina, Wolverine), Eisner and GLAAD Award-nominated American writer Lilah Sturges (Girl Haven, The Magicians) and South Carolina illustrator Sanford Greene, who will finally be attending after his 2020 appearance was forced to reschedule twice.

Thought Bubble festival has announced more high calibre guests as the feast of comic book art and artists prepares to return to Harrogate Convention Centre.

Chloe Green, Thought Bubble Festival Director, said: “This latest bunch of incredible special guests brings together creators from all over the world, the absolute best in their field, who are coming to Thought Bubble ready to inspire comic fans of all ages”

Other special guests announced today include Charlot Kristensen, Shelly Bond, Philip Bond, Lize Meddings, Matt Ferguson, Steve Yeowell, Abigail Jill Harding, Anna Morozova, Jeremy Holt, Gegê Schall, Roger Langridge, Ted Brandt, Ro Stein, John Lees and Fraser Campbell.

These new guests join the previously announced Gail Simone, best known for her work on titles including DC’s Bird of Prey, Batgirl & Wonder Woman. Also appearing at Thought Bubble 2022 is G. Willow Wilson, creator of the groundbreaking Ms. Marvel series with Kamala Khan, multiple Eisner-award winning artist Christian Ward, GLAAD & Eisner award winning writer Magdalene Visaggio, acclaimed Brazilian comic creator Rafael Albuquerque and Immortal First / Hawkeye artist David Aja.

Tickets for Thought Bubble Comic Convention are on sale now with under 12s, carers and over 65s tickets totally free.

Tickets give access to all events within the comic convention weekend; panels, workshops, guest signings, as well as the three huge halls of comic creating exhibitors, publishers and more, showcasing beautiful artwork from across the world.

