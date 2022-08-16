This is what is on offer at 2022 NiddArt Trail in the beautiful towns and villages of Nidderdale
The NiddArt Trail is ready to launch throughout Nidderdale and the surrounding areas this weekend.
Running from August 19-29, this annual event aims to showcase the diverse work of artists, craftspeople and makers, in and around the communities of Nidderdale with the theme, this year, of Celebration.
The event will welcome new venues and artists including Julia Collins whose painting of a view over Fellbeck is on the front of the event’s brochure.
As well as regular galleries in Pateley Bridge, up the dale, Ripley, and Knaresborough, various churches will be playing the role of a venue, including Summerbridge Methodist Church which will be open for the bank holiday weekend.
At Darley, Alan Jordan welcomes you to view his work and Shirley Hudson is exhibiting at Nidd Church again.
Also look out for individual open houses and workshops such as in Stean, Pateley Bridge, Kirkby Malzeard and Dallowgill, and the village halls in Hampsthwaite, Glasshouses, Middlesmoor and Lofthouse
For more information, visit www.niddart.org.uk/