This is what is on offer at 2022 NiddArt Trail in the beautiful towns and villages of Nidderdale

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running from August 19-29, this annual event aims to showcase the diverse work of artists, craftspeople and makers, in and around the communities of Nidderdale with the theme, this year, of Celebration.

The event will welcome new venues and artists including Julia Collins whose painting of a view over Fellbeck is on the front of the event’s brochure.

As well as regular galleries in Pateley Bridge, up the dale, Ripley, and Knaresborough, various churches will be playing the role of a venue, including Summerbridge Methodist Church which will be open for the bank holiday weekend.

At Darley, Alan Jordan welcomes you to view his work and Shirley Hudson is exhibiting at Nidd Church again.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also look out for individual open houses and workshops such as in Stean, Pateley Bridge, Kirkby Malzeard and Dallowgill, and the village halls in Hampsthwaite, Glasshouses, Middlesmoor and Lofthouse