Skell Valley photography exhibition launch showcases captivating 6,000 year history at Ripon Workhouse Museum

A new exhibition has opened at Ripon Workhouse Museum showcasing the winning photographs funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The competition - run in collaboration with the National Trust, Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Ripon Museum Trust and Ripon City Photographic Society - was launched earlier this year to capture the unique spirit of the River Skell and its surroundings.

The River Skell descends from Dallowgill Moor to the Vale of York and the historic City of Ripon with 6,000 years of human history.

The upper and middle stretches of the river lie within Nidderdale AONB and include Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal World Heritage Site.

The Skell Valley Photography Exhibition launch can be found at Ripon Workhouse Museum. The doors are open from 11am - 4pm, until November 26.

The lower stretches flow through farmland and the open grasslands and wooded banks of Hell Wath Local Nature Reserve before reaching the City of Ripon.

Stuart Ward, president of Ripon City Photographic Society, said: “Ripon City Photographic Society was very pleased to be involved in the Skell Valley Project photography competition which successfully encouraged people to get out into the Skell Valley and both explore and photograph it.

The photographs selected show many aspects of the landscape and wildlife of the valley and will, I’m sure, be a significant draw for the Workhouse Museum.

“The authors of the selected images can deservedly be proud of their achievement.”

The National Trust and Nidderdale AONB are the lead partners for the Skell Valley Project.

Supported by The Heritage Fund and European Regional Development Fund, the project aims to create a sustainable future for the Skell Valley.

Alexa Vernon, director of Ripon Museums, said: “We’re delighted to continue our partnership with the Skell Valley Project and display the successful photos from the recent photography competition.

“We’re blessed in Ripon to be surrounded by such beautiful countryside and we hope that the current photos on display will encourage our visitors to put on their walking boots and discover the natural world on our doorstep.