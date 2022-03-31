Hit show at Harrogate gallery RedHouse Originals by artist Candie Payne has its run extended

Shooting Stars… Falling Objects is part of the contemporary gallery’s Artist Spotlight series and features a wide selection of beautiful work in different mediums by Candie Payne - from original paintings and drawings, to unique furniture pieces and object d’art.

The elegant display also includes a series of nine new works on paper exploring movement.

The RedHouse Originals gallery in Harrogate has extended the run of its hit exhibition of artist Candie Payne’s works, including this stunning folding screen in acrylic and ink on gesso panels.

But the centre piece of Shooting Stars… Falling Objects is All We Have To Do Is Reach Out And Touch It - a four-panelled painting inspired by traditional Japanese folding screens.

Candie Payne said: “The four-panel painting was originally inspired by traditional Japanese modesty screens, which can be simple and elegant or extremely ornate.

“I saw Picasso’s Harlequin And Woman With Necklace in Rome a few years ago, and there was something about the mark-making that stayed with me. The palette of Tracey Emin’s lithographs was in my mind, too.”

Shooting Stars… Falling Object is at RedHouse Originals gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount in Harrogate.