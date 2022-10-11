Harrogate independent galleries shine with new shows by international artists

Japanese artist Yukako Sakakura is just one of the talented artists to feature in Behind the Canvas II at 108 Fine Art gallery in Harrogate.

While RedHouse Originals has decided to extend the run of a solo show on Cheltenham Mount by Jim Moir (aka Vic Reeves), up at 108 Fine Art on Cold Bath Road, the family of art curators have just launched a new exhibition.

Behind the Canvas II is a look back at some of the wide variety of talented artists, both local and international, most associated with 108 Fine Arts since the later Andrew Stewart launched the gallery in the late 1990s.

Stunning artwork by Christopher P Wood, Paul Reid, Emerson Mayes, Iain Robertson, Moira McTague, Myles Linley, Selina Thorp and Yukako Sakakura will be on display until December 23.

It’s the second exhibition the highly-respected Mr Stewart’s family of art curators – his widow Gillian and daughters Scarlett and India – have organised since his tragic passing in April.

Meanwhile, at RedHouse Originals, the show by Jim Moir has been a phenomenal hit for this cool Harrogate gallery with impressive visitors numbers and national media coverage in the likes of The Guardian.

Organiser Richard McTague said that Jim Moir (aka Vic Reeves) Yorkshire Rocks & Dinghy Fights will be extended until Saturday, October 15, with the introduction of 25 new paintings.

As for the artist/comedian himself, Jim told The Guardian just before the launch of the show: “I have a very good feeling about this one. I don’t know why.