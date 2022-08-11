From snowboarder to great abstract art, Harrogate gallery hosts new work by wonderful Schoph

Harrogate Rooster's to sponsor hit podcast Comedians Playing Fantasy Premier League with Jon Richardson
Having exhibited internationally and extensively in the United States, taking in New York, Los Angeles, San Fransisco, Seattle and San Diego, the remarkable Schoph has brought his latest collection back to a venue he knows well - RedHouse Originals Harrogate, a gallery with whom he first worked in 2011.
The now early 40-something's aesthetic may be drawn from the world of street art but Schoph turns it into abstract art of beauty as the energy of youth meets deeper ideas.
The new show is a mix of paintings and prints, including works from Schoph’s recent series A Journal Through January, The Quarantine Paintings and Monolith, plus an unseen early original from Out Of The Black And Into The Blue.
Seemingly spontaneous at a glance, in fact Schoph’s combination of white and black backgrounds with intense but appealing splashes and slashes of luminous blues and pinks betrays an expert sense of visual balance.
In particular, the dark and brooding but beautiful paintings of the Monolith series suggest an artist of substance, one for whom bigger is increasingly better.
Artist Spotlight: Schoph runs at RedHouse Originals Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate until August 20.
More information at ww.redhouseoriginals.com