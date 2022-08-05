Are you going to see fantastic line-up of hip hop and dance in Knaresborough headlined by Lence

Hip Hop Night with Lence will take place at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre in Knaresborough on Friday, August 12.

Lence, one of Harrogate's greatest rappers. is play a hometown showcase gig shortly as part of an amazing musical bill.

The cracking support line-up will include Uncivil S.M.I.F.F.F. Civil Unrest and 601.

Leeds rapper Lence originally hails from Harrogate and is one of Yorkshire’s finest hip hop and spoken word artists.

He's best known for his series of sophisticated and intelligent singles on social problems and the stresses of modern living.

Recent months, however, have seen Lence branch put into a successful series of hip/spoken word/poetry events which he hosts regularly in Leeds.

Earlier this week, he performed at Leeds Poetry Festival for The Collaboration event at Hyde Park Book Club, trying out some new lyrics and styles over a selection of instrumentals played on the night by Chills Myth.

