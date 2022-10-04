First ever Harrogate Art Fair set to arrive later this month

The brand-new event is coming to the Yorkshire Event Centre at the Great Yorkshire Showground from Friday 14 till Sunday 16 October.

Sculptor Ollie Holman, who is well-known for crafting exquisite horse sculptures in metal, will be one of a range of artists exhibiting at the event.

Ollie, from near Selby, will display his incredible work, including his £12,500 horse sculpture made from hand-beaten car panels.

Sculptor Ollie Holman will be one of a range of artists exhibiting at the brand-new Harrogate Art Fair

He will be at the Harrogate-based gallery Bils & Rye stand which will displaying a range of his work among other art works at the fair.The fair is set to attract art lovers and investors looking for high quality original artwork across different media including paintings, sculpture, fine-art creative photography and more – to suit all budgets.Well-established and emerging artists will display their best and most recent work, which can be viewed in a spacious environment and purchased on the day.The event also provides the unique opportunity to meet the artist and gallery owners in person.

Matt Smith, who runs the Harrogate Art Fair, said: “Not only can you buy a unique statement piece of art to treasure but you take home the lifelong memories of meeting the artist that produced it.’’

The fair has been set up by the organisers of the Windsor Art Fair which was established in 2008 by art specialists Sarah McAllister and Deborah James, when they saw the need for artists and independent galleries to showcase their latest contemporary artwork direct to the public.Matt added: “Bringing together extraordinary individuals that make art what it is today is what the Harrogate Art Fair is all about.

“Meet and network with many of the finest and most experienced people in the world of art, providing Yorkshire with unique and life fulfilling opportunities and the experience, value and memories that come with it.

‘’We are honoured to be working with Martin House Children’s Hospice as our chosen charity for the Harrogate Art Fair 2022.”

The charity will be selling small artwork donated by artists to raise funds and awareness for their worthy cause and service to the local community.

Heather Parry, Managing Director of the Yorkshire Event Centre, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be hosting the Harrogate Art Fair which is a stunning event and we are proud to be hosting this here at the Yorkshire Event Centre for the very first time.

"We look forward to welcoming the best in the business and meeting the artists behind the works over the weekend in October and encourage visitors to get their tickets as soon as they can.”

For more information about the Harrogate Art Fair and to buy tickets, visit www.harrogateartfair.co.uk or call 01753 591892.