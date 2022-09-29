News you can trust since 1836
This is how the 23 primary schools in Harrogate were rated in their last Ofsted inspection

There are 23 primary schools in Harrogate and we take a look at how they were rated during their last Ofsted inspection.

By Lucy Chappell
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 3:43 pm

As parents across the district are deciding where to apply for a place for their children to start at school next September, we take a look at how the primary schools in Harrogate were rated during their last Ofsted inspection…

1. Western Primary School

Western Primary School on Cold Bath Road in Harrogate was rated 'outstanding' on 25 June 2018

Photo: Adrian Murray

2. Brackenfield School

Brackenfield School on Duchy Road in Harrogate was rated 'outstanding' on 9 May 2016

Photo: Gary Longbottom

3. Hampsthwaite Church of England Primary School

Hampsthwaite Church of England Primary School on Church Lane in Harrogate was rated 'outstanding' on 23 January 2014

Photo: Google

4. Oatlands Infant School

Oatlands Infant School on Hookstone Road in Harrogate was rated 'outstanding' on 10 May 2013

Photo: Google

