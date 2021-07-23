Exclusive chance to see stunning Noel Gallagher photos at Harrogate gallery

Harrogate exhibition - Noel Gallagher’s Flying Birds at Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, 2018 by Sharon Latham.

Having played an important role in bringing the Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds: A New World Blazing exhibition to the world online only, RedHouse Originals gallery will now go one better by presenting the full collection of deluxe editions for the first time on public display.

The new show will be launched at RedHouse in a special preview by invitation only on Saturday, July 31 from 3pm to 7pm.

For more than 25 years Noel Gallagher has been at the forefront of British music, and has established himself as one of the world’s most prolific songwriters.

The creative relationship formed between Gallagher and photographer Sharon Latham who has been on most of Noel’s High Flying tours, has inspired A New World Blazing which documents live performances, as well as rare and intimate glimpses behind the scenes.

Noel Gallagher said: “Down the years I’ve been lucky enough to work with some of the best photographers in the world and I would put Sharon right up there.

“When me and Sharon would go through the pictures together, we would pick out the ones with the most camaraderie, because when people look at the pictures they should think, I wish I was there.”

Initially established online, RedHouse has been actively involved in exhibition work since 2006, opening their Harrogate gallery in 2010.

Since then RedHouse have hosted major collections by artists including Sir Peter Blake, Eduardo Paolozzi, Gered Mankowitz and Dudley Edwards.

The small and stylish Harrogate gallery also works with several leading multi-platform artists including The Coral, Peter Doherty, Goldie, Candie Payne and Horace Panter.

For this new exhibition at RedHouse, which is located at 15 Cheltenham Mount, Latham’s original images of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds captured on tou have been enlarged and face-mounted between acrylic and aluminium Dibond.

The effect is one of stunning, almost three-dimensional depth and richly saturated colour, heightening the electricity captured in these live moments.

Each image is limited to just ten worldwide and the first five in each edition is co signed by Noel Gallagher.