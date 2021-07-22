Call for volunteers for Harrogate Theatre's exciting 'immersive' Our Gate production
Harrogate Theatre is looking for people aged 16+ to join its group of Volunteer Ushers for this dynamic immersive community play which will be performed next month.
Our Gate is a dynamic immersive community play with Harrogate and it’s citizens at its core which will take place at the end of August.
The show will travel between indoor and outdoor locations along Oxford Street with the audience at the centre of the action.
It has been created by local writer Rachael Halliwell and Director Amie Burns Walker who brought the hugely successful Great Gatsby to Harrogate Theatre in 2019.
Harrogate Theatre says it is delighted to welcome back Evening Standard x TikTok Future Theatre Award Winner Caitlin Mawhinney who will be designing the show.
Working directly with a combined intergenerational community and professional cast- this play has been made by the town and for the town.
Volunteer Ushers:
No experience is necessary and training will be given.
If you have a passion for Theatre and the Arts and want to be involved in this exciting, unique project, which takes place around the town of Harrogate, please email [email protected]
or call 07762 159 115
Our Gate:
Tickets for Our Gate are on sale now.
Performances Tues 24th - Sun 29th August inclusive.
https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/ourgate/