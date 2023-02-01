Essential guide to best shows, concerts and events in Harrogate district from February 2
Looking for shows to see or places to go in the Harrogate district? Here is our weekly guide to what not to miss in February 2023.
Thursday, February 2, 7.30pm:‘Let’s Rock This Country’ with Shania and Friends at Harrogate Theatre.
Thursday, February 2, 7.30pm:Frazer Theatre Comedy Club and Little Wander in association with PBJ Management present Mike Wozniak “Zuza” at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Friday, February 3, 7.30pm:Come What May - The Ultimate Tribute to Moulin Rouge Starring Robin Windsor at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Friday, February 3, 9.00pm:Live rock and blues with Supercell at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Friday, February 3, 8.00pm:Ripley Live presents soulful singer/keyboardist Dan Burnett at Ripley Town Hall.
Saturday, February 4, 8.00pm:The ELO Experience 2023 presents Greatest Hits and More Tour at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, February 4, 8.30pm:
Saturday Showcase presents a double bill of live original punk rock and alt-rock from Calm and Killer Kings at The Den, Cambridge, Harrogate.
Sunday, February 5, 3.00pm:
Strange Brew play songs by the best bands of the late 60s and 70s at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Wednesday, February 8-Saturday, February 11, 7.45pm:Harrogate Dramatic Society presents The Arsonists (Beaton) at Harrogate Theatre.
Thursday, February 9, 7.30pm:Berwins Salon North at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate with three guest speakers.More information at www.harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/
Friday, February 10, 7.30pm:GM Live - The Ultimate tribute to George Michael at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Friday, February 10, 7.00pm:Harrogate Hospital Community Charity Art Exhibition at Cedar Court Hotel, Harrogate.Plus raffle and silent disco.
Friday, February 10,8.00pm:Harrogate Folk Club presents Steve Knightley (Show of Hands) at Henshaw's Arts and Craft Centre in Knaresborough.Tickets from www.harrogatefolk.com
Saturday, February 11, 7.30pm:Legends of American Country at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, February 11, 7.00pm:A Celebration of Simon & Garfunkel with Tim Chu and Ian Bailey at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.Tickets from Grewelthorpe Village Hall Cafe or online at https://www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe.
Monday, February 13, 7.30pm:Ripon Concerts presents The Piatti String Quartet and Michael Collins (clarinet) performing Mozart, Shostakovich and Smetana at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.
Monday, February 13-Wednesday, February 15, 7.30pm:The John Godber Company presents Bouncers at Harrogate Theatre.
Tuesday, February 14, 7.30pm:Fairport Convention at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Thursday, February 16, 7.30pm:Henry Blofeld – My Dear Old Things at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday, February 17, 7.45pm:Altered Skin presents Fatherhood reflecting migrant stories from India, Singapore and Turkey at Harrogate Studio Theatre.
Saturday, February 18, 7.30pm:Showaddywaddy – 50th Anniversary Tour at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, February 18, 7.30pm:LORE with award-winning dance company James Wilton Dance at Harrogate Theatre.
Thursday, February 23, 7.00pm:
Really Funny Comedy club presents multi-award-winning stand-up comedian, writer and satirist Kiri Pritchard-Mclean at Roosters Brewery Sample Room, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Hosted by Micky P Kerr.
Friday, February 24, 8.00pm,
Frazer Theatre Comedy and Live Nation presents comedian Scott Bennett at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.