Essential guide to best shows, concerts and events in Harrogate district from February 2

Thursday, February 2, 7.30pm:‘Let’s Rock This Country’ with Shania and Friends at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, February 2, 7.30pm:Frazer Theatre Comedy Club and Little Wander in association with PBJ Management present Mike Wozniak “Zuza” at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, February 3, 7.30pm:Come What May - The Ultimate Tribute to Moulin Rouge Starring Robin Windsor at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

The ELO Experience 2023 presents Greatest Hits and More Tour at the Royal Hall, Harrogate this weekend.

Friday, February 3, 9.00pm:Live rock and blues with Supercell at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, February 3, 8.00pm:Ripley Live presents soulful singer/keyboardist Dan Burnett at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, February 4, 8.00pm:The ELO Experience 2023 presents Greatest Hits and More Tour at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, February 4, 8.30pm:

Saturday Showcase presents a double bill of live original punk rock and alt-rock from Calm and Killer Kings at The Den, Cambridge, Harrogate.

Sunday, February 5, 3.00pm:

Strange Brew play songs by the best bands of the late 60s and 70s at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Wednesday, February 8-Saturday, February 11, 7.45pm:Harrogate Dramatic Society presents The Arsonists (Beaton) at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, February 9, 7.30pm:Berwins Salon North at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate with three guest speakers.More information at www.harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/

Friday, February 10, 7.30pm:GM Live - The Ultimate tribute to George Michael at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, February 10, 7.00pm:Harrogate Hospital Community Charity Art Exhibition at Cedar Court Hotel, Harrogate.Plus raffle and silent disco.

Friday, February 10,8.00pm:Harrogate Folk Club presents Steve Knightley (Show of Hands) at Henshaw's Arts and Craft Centre in Knaresborough.Tickets from www.harrogatefolk.com

Saturday, February 11, 7.30pm:Legends of American Country at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, February 11, 7.00pm:A Celebration of Simon & Garfunkel with Tim Chu and Ian Bailey at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.Tickets from Grewelthorpe Village Hall Cafe or online at https://www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe.

Monday, February 13, 7.30pm:Ripon Concerts presents The Piatti String Quartet and Michael Collins (clarinet) performing Mozart, Shostakovich and Smetana at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.

Monday, February 13-Wednesday, February 15, 7.30pm:The John Godber Company presents Bouncers at Harrogate Theatre.

Tuesday, February 14, 7.30pm:Fairport Convention at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday, February 16, 7.30pm:Henry Blofeld – My Dear Old Things at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, February 17, 7.45pm:Altered Skin presents Fatherhood reflecting migrant stories from India, Singapore and Turkey at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Saturday, February 18, 7.30pm:Showaddywaddy – 50th Anniversary Tour at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, February 18, 7.30pm:LORE with award-winning dance company James Wilton Dance at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, February 23, 7.00pm:

Really Funny Comedy club presents multi-award-winning stand-up comedian, writer and satirist Kiri Pritchard-Mclean at Roosters Brewery Sample Room, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Hosted by Micky P Kerr.

