IN PICTURES: 28 images of the legendary St Wilfrid’s Day carnival celebration which brought Ripon’s streets to life
Ripon’s legendary St Wilfrid’s Day carnival tradition brought the streets to life once again this year, with an entourage of 20 floats and a full day and night of fantastic free entertainment which kept crowds celebrating into the evening.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 1st Aug 2023, 15:53 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 15:55 BST
We have put together 28 wonderful shots by two of Ripon’s most gifted photographers – professional photographer Nick Lancaster, well-known for his exceptional shots of wildlife and rising star Nathan Ward, whose work was spotted on the St Wilfrid’s Procession social media page: https://www.facebook.com/stwilfridsprocessionripon
Both captured the day perfectly whilst the sun shone on the final Saturday of July.
