The annual St Wilfrid's Procession carnival parade.
The annual St Wilfrid's Procession carnival parade.

IN PICTURES: 28 images of the legendary St Wilfrid’s Day carnival celebration which brought Ripon’s streets to life

Ripon’s legendary St Wilfrid’s Day carnival tradition brought the streets to life once again this year, with an entourage of 20 floats and a full day and night of fantastic free entertainment which kept crowds celebrating into the evening.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 1st Aug 2023, 15:53 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 15:55 BST

We have put together 28 wonderful shots by two of Ripon’s most gifted photographers – professional photographer Nick Lancaster, well-known for his exceptional shots of wildlife and rising star Nathan Ward, whose work was spotted on the St Wilfrid’s Procession social media page: https://www.facebook.com/stwilfridsprocessionripon

Both captured the day perfectly whilst the sun shone on the final Saturday of July.

St Wilfrid, who is played by an actor, traditionally leads the procession on his horse.

1. St Wilfrid's Procession

St Wilfrid, who is played by an actor, traditionally leads the procession on his horse. Photo: Nick Lancaster

The St Wilfrid’s Procession team, led by Antony Prince, organised the legendary event alongside a great day of free entertainment on the square.

2. St Wilfrid’s Procession

The St Wilfrid's Procession team, led by Antony Prince, organised the legendary event alongside a great day of free entertainment on the square. Photo: Nick Lancaster Photography

Visitors could see Ripon City Morris Dancers at the head of the procession.

3. Ripon City Morris Dancers

Visitors could see Ripon City Morris Dancers at the head of the procession. Photo: Nick Lancaster Photography

Well done to the team at Evolve, for winning a brand new award for the 'Best Walking Entry' which had been brought in to encourage more walking entrants.

4. St Wilfrid's Procession

Well done to the team at Evolve, for winning a brand new award for the 'Best Walking Entry' which had been brought in to encourage more walking entrants. Photo: Nick Lancaster Photography

