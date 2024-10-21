An Inspiring and Emotional Evening...

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

..Is the only way to describe the All Together Now Choir Charity Concert at St Luke's Church, East Morton, last Friday.

A large group of singers from several branches of the choir, who rehearse in Baildon, Harrogate, Skipton and Bingley, were honoured and delighted to be able to sing some of their well loved songs, in this fabulous venue.

An enthusiastic and appreciative audience enjoyed numbers which included 'A Thousand Years', 'Moonlight Shadow', and a haunting version of 'Sound of Silence' by Disturbed, among others.

In particular, tears were shed, and a standing ovation given by audience members, for the choir's astounding rendition of 'Fall On Me' originally recorded by Andrea Bocelli, and for their debut performance of Biffy Clyro's 'Space'.

The All Together Now Choir

Comments from choir and audience members included:

'the singing was astounding'

'a brilliant atmosphere '

Chris Kemp leads the way

'I was honoured to be in the audience, and so proud of you all'

'an amazing and joyous choir'

'Chris, your organisation was superb as always'

'a lovely concert at a fantastic venue'

The church were delighted to raise £1,500 for their two chosen charities, and a spokesperson commented: ' We are delighted with the result - great thanks to Chris, who gave us a night to remember.'

If you would like to have a great festive time with us, come and be part of the audience for one of our Christmas concerts, on Saturday 21st December at the Bingley Arts Centre!

Tickets £10 from the Arts Centre.

Phone: 01274 567983

Website:

https://www.bingleyartscentre.co.uk/events/_trashed

Or go directly to Ticketsource website via:

In addition, we have a Christmas concert planned in Harrogate for the evening of Friday, 20th December.

Contact Chris Kemp at [email protected] for details!

We look forward to entertaining you!

