Pateley Bridge Neighbourhood News

Summer events in Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale

OPEN GARDENS: A group of beautiful gardens in Dacre Banks will be open to welcome visitors on Sunday 7th July from 12pm to 5pm. The event is held through the National Garden Scheme to raise funds for nursing and caring charities including MacMillan and Marie Curie Cancer Care. The open gardens are Low Hall and Yorke House with White Rose Cottage, and each will be clearly signposted from the main road. They all have delightful herbaceous borders, rambling roses and attractive ponds. There are plenty of seats to sit and enjoy the views. Home-made teas on the lawns are available at both locations. There is an attractive level walk between the gardens, although parking is available at each. The entrance fee is £8 per adult for access to all gardens, children are free. Dogs are welcome on a lead. For further information phone 01423 780456 or visit ngs.org.uk