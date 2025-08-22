Pardon My Frenchie – Esme the French Bulldog hopes to find a home before the summer is over

Forget the Eurostar! Dogs Trust Leeds is searching for a lover of all things French(ie), to find Esme, the four-year-old French Bulldog, a forever home before the summer is over!

Esme arrived at Dogs Trust Leeds in April 2025 via the local dog warden as one of the 36,000 stray dogs that are handed to local authorities across the UK each year. Having quickly won the hearts of everyone she meets with her cheeky charm and boundless energy, Dogs Trust Leeds is stepping up the search for her forever home.

Esme can be a real ball of energy who loves to play, zoom around the garden and soak up attention from her human friends. But life hasn’t always been full of ‘joie de vivre’ for Esme.

Esme is a brachycephalic (or “brachy”) breed, which means she has a short, flat face, typical of breeds like French Bulldogs, Pugs and Cavalier King Charles Spaniels. When she first arrived in the charity’s care, she was suffering from a painful infection in both her ears, something that is more common in brachy breeds. With the infection having been untreated for so long, prior to her arrival at Dogs Trust, this has left her with ongoing health issues that may require surgery. However, thanks to the wonderful work of the veterinary team at Dogs Trust Leeds, she has made great progress and is much more comfortable.

Esme in her foster home.

Kelly Walker, Manager at Dogs Trust Leeds, said: “Esme has been a real trooper, and seeing her progress since arriving as a stray has been wonderful. All we need now is to find her a forever home to complete this chapter of her story and give her the happy ending she truly deserves.”

What kind of a home is Esme looking for?

Esme has a real zest for life and is very friendly with everyone she meets, loving fuss and attention wherever she can get it. Esme currently lives in a foster home, where she’s been the perfect house guest. She’s fully house-trained, and her time in foster care has shown just how well she’ll adapt to home life.

As a dog who loves to be loved, Esme can get a bit overexcited and often forgets to keep her paws on the floor, so she would be well suited to live with secondary school aged children who are confident around playful dogs.

Esme can be a little unsure around other dogs at first, but with careful introductions, she’s happy to have walking buddies who match her temperament. That said, she’d prefer to be the only dog in her new home, where she can soak up all the love and attention.

What is a brachy breed, and what does that mean?

Brachycephalic (brachy) dogs, also known as flat-faced dogs, often experience serious health issues, including breathing difficulties known as Brachycephalic Obstructive Airway Syndrome (BOAS). BOAS can impact every dog differently, and treatment for BOAS depends on the severity of the condition, which will be guided by your vet. Thankfully, in this instance, Esme has been marked by Dogs Trust vets as not requiring surgery for her airways.

Dogs Trust believes it is important for potential adopters to be fully informed about the unique needs of brachy dogs, and wants to ensure that dogs, like Esme, find homes that understand breed-specific care. If you’re considering adding a flat-faced dog to your family, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/dog-advice/health-wellbeing for more information.

To find out more about Esme and the other dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust Leeds, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/leeds.