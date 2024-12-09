Opticians bring Christmas magic to Harrogate with sponsorship deal

This December, Santa and his elves are paying a visit to Harrogate and providing families with an immersive North Pole experience at Cedar Court Hotel.

For two magical hours, children and families can get lost in the festivities by enrolling in Elf School, wandering through the Forest of Enchanted Wishes, and discovering the wonders of Elf Village.

The Father Christmas Experience has been designed by the imaginative team at Enchantica’s to provide the whole family with a holistic, fun and magical way to get into the festive spirit.

Specsavers Harrogate, one of the events sponsors donated £500 to help spread cheer this festive season. Their donation will help support Unity, a parent-led charity dedicated to providing inclusive and accessible events for children with SENDs, ensuring families across Harrogate can join in the festive celebrations.

Santa and the team at Harrogate Specsavers getting ready for the festivities

Director of Enchantica’s, Suzanne Vaughn, says: ‘We’re thrilled to welcome over 3,000 people to this year’s Father Christmas Experience. We hope our immersive journey into the North Pole will create unforgettable memories for children and families alike.

‘The projects we support with our Christmas Community fund would not be possible without the incredible generosity of our sponsors, such as Specsavers Harrogate. Their donation means more families and individuals can enjoy Christmas magic in ways that might not be accessible in any other way.

‘We welcomed lots of happy families for our opening weekend — and our funded shows have already started to make such wonderful festive memories for the families involved.’

Caroline Sullivan, optometrist director at Specsavers Harrogate, says: ‘We’re delighted to support Encantica this year and help bring the magic of the season to families throughout Harrogate.

‘At Specsavers, we believe every child deserves the joy of Christmas, and it’s wonderful to know our contribution is helping make this festive event inclusive for all, including the incredible families supported by Unity. We’re proud to be part of such a wonderful initiative and can’t wait to see the smiles, excitement, and festive cheer this December!’

If you’d like to find out more about Enchantica’s Father Christmas Experience, visit: www.enchanticas.co.uk/christmas