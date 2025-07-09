New wilding app launches connecting Harrogate resident with nature

A new, free mobile app has launched to help Harrogate residents find, discover and visit nature on their doorstep, connecting everyone to the great outdoors. With summer on the horizon, the Wildling app has hit the App Store and Google Play, with the aim of enabling unlimited access into nature at just the touch of a button.

Supported by partners including the RSPB, Marine Conservation Society and Forestry England, and backed by advisors and environmentalists Ben Goldsmith (well-known financier and environmentalist), Tim Smit (founder of the Eden Project) and Dragon’s Den’s Deborah Meaden, Wildling brings the UK’s wild spaces and hidden green spots together in one place.

It features over 1,500 locations across the country, from coastlines and woodlands to nature reserves, such as Dearne Valley Old Moor, Wheldrake Wood, Blacktoft Sands and Potteric Car Nature Reserve in the North East.

The app also includes urban nature escapes and for those looking for inspiration, or perhaps a way to get their children away from screens, the app contains a content hub, brimming with how-to tips and inspiring suggestions of how to make the most of your time out in nature, such as ‘how to build a den’, or ‘how to go rock pooling’.

Wildling offers a simple, one-step solution to two urgent challenges: the growing mental health crisis and the urgent need to care for the natural world. By helping people visit nature more easily – and giving them tools to truly connect with it – Wildling supports personal wellbeing and the joy of easily discovering nature across the UK while nurturing a sense of care and action for the planet.

Wildling was created by impact entrepreneur Ant Rawlins to make nature easier to access, alongside helping people build a stronger, lasting relationship with it, and is supported by innovative research by the University of Derby which has shown that those that increase their time in nature, dramatically improve their mental health, and in fact, concurrently increase their interest in protecting their environment.

“We’ve purposely designed Wildling to be free to all, making visiting nature as easy as possible and help people feel part of their environment,” says Ant Rawlins, creator of the Wildling app.

“We have focused on highlighting nature spots that are free to enjoy, as having a great day out in the UK doesn’t need to cost anything; you just need to know where to go and have great activity ideas to hand.

“Nature is good for you. And when you feel connected to it, the benefits are even stronger. Wildling is here to help you do both – it helps you get out there and gives you the tools to enjoy your time in nature more deeply.

“Whether you are at home, on holiday, or have some free time to take a brief foray into nature, it has never been easier.”

An avid environmentalist, Deborah Meaden was drawn to the simplicity of Wildling’s offering and its goal to encourage everyone into their natural surroundings.

She said: “Being in nature has always been vitally important for wellbeing, health and happiness. Wildling is a hugely timely app, and a new way to make nature accessible for everyone from city to coast, for free. This research shows how important it is for people to connect with nature, because if they connect with it, they will protect it. Wildling will support the amazing work organisations such as the Marine Conservation Society and the RSPB carry out and help to provide a better understanding of our environment, and a true passion for its preservation.”

The option to provide a donation to Wildling’s charitable partners has been included within the app, alongside further details about how to get involved in volunteering, so users are able to play their part in protecting nature.

To learn more about Wildling, please visit: www.wildling.app. The Wildling app is available now to download for free through the App Store and Google Play.