Neighbourhood News

In recent months, broadcaster Angela Rippon has been calling on dance organisations up and down the country to help her get the nation dancing.

After a lifetime of dancing, including her inspiring performance on Strictly Come Dancing in 2023 when she was 79, Angela wanted to raise awareness about the amazing health and wellbeing benefits. She began a campaign called “Let’s Dance” and instigated a National Dance Day on Sunday March 2.

Harrogate-based not-for-profit community organisation Dancing for Well-Being could not ignore this call, particularly as 2025 is their 10th year of running accessible groups for older people who can be coping with health and mobility problems, bereavement or caring responsibilities.

Manager Hannah Wood says: “When we heard about “Let’s Dance” we realised it was the perfect opportunity to get our community together to celebrate our anniversary and participate in Angela’s campaign. Just like her, we believe passionately in the power of dance to improve and even transform people’s lives. Our group members, whose ages currently range from about 65 to 95, will tell you that dancing is for everyone and every body, whatever your age, abilities or limitations. It’s good exercise - for the brain as well as the body, it’s emotionally uplifting, very sociable, and great FUN!”

Let's Dance with Dancing for Well Being

Over 200 people came to Let’s Dance with Dancing for Well-Being on March 2 at the Yorkshire Pavilions, which was supported by North Yorkshire Council. The youngest was 4 and the oldest was 95 years old. It was a mixture of old friends and new, couples, families, people who dance often and people for whom dancing was a bit outside their comfort zone. NYC Cllr Monika Slater said: “It’s really great to see the community spirit. The dances cater for everybody’s range of mobility. And the sense of fun, it’s just really lovely”.

Thousands of people throughout the UK took part in events on March 2 and there is talk of making it an annual event. After joining in Dancing for Well-Being’s event, NYC’s Older Persons Champion, Cllr Caroline Dickinson, said: “I’d like to see this replicated in different areas around North Yorkshire, and everybody enjoying themselves whether they can stand up to dance or dance in their chairs.”

For anyone who feels inspired to have a go, Dancing for Well-Being runs 12 weekly groups in community venues across the Harrogate district and is welcoming new members. To find out more visit www.dancingforwellbeing.org, or call Jackie or Hannah on 07453 564 983, or email [email protected]