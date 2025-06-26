Jollyes launches ‘Operation Cool Dog’ as Britain gets hot under the collar

Jollyes is beefing up Operation Cool Dog, as temperatures continue to soar again right across the UK this weekend.

It’s urging shoppers to make sure their pets have a cool spot at home – probably the only time anyone at Jollyes will recommend ‘pets at home’!

Since last week all Jollyes colleagues have stepped up its paw patrols making sure all their outdoor water bowls are topped up so visiting dogs can hydrate with ease including their store in Harrogate.

And in Jollyes stores that feature its innovative self-service ‘Wash & Go’ cleaning stations, they’ll be on free vend on Wednesday to help keep your furry friend cool.

Unlike man, heat is not a dog’s best friend – which is why every Wednesday for the next six weeks, pet parents will be able to use the Jollyes’ self-service Wash & Go stations free of charge.

The Wash & Go stations, which usually cost £5 to use, are easy to operate.

Pet parents simply put their four-legged friend into the big bath and, just like at the garage when cleaning their car at the filling station, swipe their card on the machine for up to 15 minutes of cleaning power, depending on the size of the dog.

The new doggy clean-up stations this Wednesday are now available in Bolton, Colchester, Enfield Harlow, Newport (Isle of Wight), Plymouth, Scunthorpe, Selby, Totton and Waterlooville.

Each store will also be fully stocked with an expanded range of highly effective and affordably priced cooling products for pets.

Sales of cooling products for dogs have been surging as owners take extra care of their pets while temperatures rise. From cooling tents to sprinkler mats, sales have doubled in the last seven days.

As part of Operation Cool Dog, Jollyes colleagues are also reminding owners to take extra care of their pets during the heatwave and advice ranges from making sure animals have plenty of water available to giving them cooling treats.

Jollyes top nine summer tips for dog owners include:

Free 'Wash & Go' cleaning station every Wednesday

Always make sure your dog has plenty of water at home.

Walk them in the morning or evening, when temperatures are below 20C, and take a travel bowl and water so they can have a drink while they’re out.

In the garden, make sure there’s a shady place to keep out of the sun.

Provide a cooling pad or a damp towel where they can lie and cool down.

Give them a cooling treat, such as a Frozzys frozen dog yogurt.

Use a freeze-able chew toy to help them keep cool.

Keep them well-groomed as a tangle-free coat will help regulate their temperature.

Consider using a cooling coat or a cooling collar.

Find a cool room at home, such as one with a tiled floor or good ventilation, where they can escape the heat.

Jollyes’ Phil Turner-Naylor said: “A-paw-llingly high temperatures are a real challenge for our four-legged friends – and keeping them cool and hydrated is vital.

“That why Operation Cool Dog is in place, helping the whole family – with two legs or four – keep cool and comfortable, without breaking the bank.”

Jollyes stores can be found right across the UK and offers an online service at jollyes.co.uk.

