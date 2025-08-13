Expert's urgent warning to Harrogate dog owners, how to help your overweight pet

The UK is facing a hidden animal welfare crisis, with more than one in two dogs now overweight or obese, but there are things that owners in Harrogate can do to help their pet.

Obesity is a condition experts say can shorten a pet’s life by up to two years.

Veterinary bodies including the World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) now officially classify canine obesity as a chronic, progressive, and preventable disease, warning that excess weight is not just a cosmetic issue but a serious threat to health.

Dogs carrying too much fat are at far greater risk of joint pain, arthritis, muscle and ligament injuries, diabetes, breathing difficulties, and heart problems. Their mobility and quality of life suffer, and so does their lifespan.

Angela Day is issuing this urgent advice to help dog owners - Animal News Agency

Angela Day, a leading UK canine rehabilitation specialist and canine educator, said: “Having a dog who is clinically obese is a welfare issue. Many owners don’t realise their dog is overweight until it’s already causing harm. Carrying extra weight puts huge strain on joints, organs, and the heart, and it can quietly rob your dog of years of life. But the good news is, obesity is preventable, with the right action, you can give your pet a healthier, longer, happier life.”

Angela says that part of the problem is that owners often fail to spot when their dog has piled on the pounds, with fur, feeding habits, and breed type sometimes masking weight gain.

Some breeds are at even greater risk. Scientific studies show that around one in four Labradors have a mutation in a gene called POMC, which makes them feel constantly hungry and slows their metabolism. This genetic quirk means they burn fewer calories and gain weight faster, making weight control even more challenging.

Angela says simple changes at home can make a life-or-death difference for dogs struggling with their waistlines, and shared her four key tips for owners:

Use a body condition score chart: Learn to check your dog’s shape by feel and sight. You should be able to feel their ribs without pressing hard, and see a visible waist from above.

Weigh food portions accurately: Use scales, not guesswork. Overfeeding, even small amounts, adds up quickly.

Cut out unhealthy treats: Swap high-calorie snacks for carrot sticks, cucumber slices, or tasty home cooked treats.

Build exercise into their daily routine: Even short, regular walks and play sessions can help shift weight and improve fitness.

“It’s not about depriving your dog,” Angela added. “It’s about giving them the best chance of living a long, pain-free, active life. We owe them that.”

To find out more about Angela go to https://www.thecanineadvocate.co.uk