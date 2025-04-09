Celebrating canines, community, and the Great British outdoors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coming to Harewood House, Yorkshire from September 13-14 this year.

This year, dog lovers across the UK are in for a treat as Agria’s Dog Walk makes its much-anticipated return — and it's bigger, furrier, and more heartwarming than ever. Taking place at various UNESCO World Heritage sites throughout the country, this unique event is more than just a walk in the park; it’s a celebration of the powerful bond between humans and their four-legged companions.

Agria’s Dog Walk brings together dog owners from all walks of life, uniting them in a shared experience that promotes both physical health and emotional well-being. Whether you're a seasoned dog parent or new to the world of wagging tails, the event is designed to be inclusive, encouraging everyone to enjoy the benefits of walking and socialising — both for pets and people alike.

What truly sets Agria’s Dog Walk apart is its record-breaking spirit. It proudly holds the Guinness World Record for the largest Dachshund walk, with an incredible 342 Dachshunds waddling along together in adorable unison.

But the Dog Walk is just one part of a larger festival of furry fun. Hosted under the umbrella of DogFest, the wider event offers a vibrant, family-friendly atmosphere that caters to dog admirers and owners of all ages. Think of it as Glastonbury for dog lovers: live music, boutique shopping stalls, delicious street food, and interactive experiences all create a carnival of canine celebration.

DogFest goes the extra mile when it comes to inclusivity. For those with more sensitive or nervous dogs, a specially designated area provides a calm and supportive space, allowing every pooch to feel safe and secure. It's thoughtful touches like these that show how much care has gone into crafting an environment where every dog — regardless of temperament or background — can thrive.

Adding an extra dose of star power to the festivities this year is Britain’s Got Talent and Crufts sensation, Lucy Heath. Known for her dazzling dog performances and incredible training skills, Lucy will be gracing all DogFest venues with live shows that are sure to inspire and delight.

As the event tours the country’s most iconic heritage sites, it not only showcases Britain’s rich history and natural beauty, but also highlights the role dogs play in our daily lives — as companions, confidantes, and cheerleaders. Agria’s Dog Walk and DogFest offer a refreshing reminder that sometimes, the best way to connect with others is through a shared love for our furry friends.

Bring your pup, or come for the entertainment this September!

So grab your lead, lace up your walking boots, and join the celebration. Whether you're there for the Dachshunds, the dancing dogs, or simply the fresh air and good vibes, this is one event that promises to leave tails — and spirits — wagging.