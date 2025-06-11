13 times Yorkshire’s gorgeous locations were used in TV shows and movies in last decade

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 11th Jun 2025, 14:55 BST

From Netflix blockbusters to terrestrial TV favourites and big screen adventures 😍

You don’t need us to tell you that Yorkshire is one of the most beautiful places in the world. From rugged coastline to striking moor land, it has the lot.

So it should not come as a surprise that over the decades many film crews have decided to feature the county’s stunning locations. In the last few years alone, Netflix has shot some of its biggest shows right here - including the most talked about one of 2025 so far.

The website Filmed in Yorkshire tracks productions that took place in the county - and exactly where filming took place. We picked out 13 TV series and movies that have been shot in the county since 2016.

Can you remember seeing the film crews during these productions? Or were you able to spot the locations straight away when tuning in?

The most talked about show of 2025 so far was filmed in Yorkshire. The crews behind the Netflix hit constructed sets at Production Park in South Kirby - and also filmed in South Elmsall and Sheffield. Minsthorpe Community College was used for the school episode.

1. Adolescence

The most talked about show of 2025 so far was filmed in Yorkshire. The crews behind the Netflix hit constructed sets at Production Park in South Kirby - and also filmed in South Elmsall and Sheffield. Minsthorpe Community College was used for the school episode. | Netflix Photo: Netflix

The Railway Children came roaring back onto the big screen in 2022 with this long-awaited sequel to the classic 1970s film. Like its predecessor the movie was filmed in the countryside around the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway - with locations like Haworth used.

2. The Railway Children Return

The Railway Children came roaring back onto the big screen in 2022 with this long-awaited sequel to the classic 1970s film. Like its predecessor the movie was filmed in the countryside around the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway - with locations like Haworth used. | StudioCanal Photo: StudioCanal

Despite taking place in a fantasy world, Netflix’s popular series was very much filmed in the real world. During its second season, plenty of filming took place in Yorkshire including at Gordale Scar, Plumpton Rocks and Fountains Abbey - the crews also went a bit further north and filmed at Low Force.

3. The Witcher

Despite taking place in a fantasy world, Netflix’s popular series was very much filmed in the real world. During its second season, plenty of filming took place in Yorkshire including at Gordale Scar, Plumpton Rocks and Fountains Abbey - the crews also went a bit further north and filmed at Low Force. | Netflix Photo: Netflix

Netflix really has taken a shine to Yorkshire - and who can blame them! For the first season of the soon-to-be blockbuster hit Bridgerton, plenty of sites around the county were used. The film crews used Castle Howard and Coneysthorpe.

4. Bridgerton

Netflix really has taken a shine to Yorkshire - and who can blame them! For the first season of the soon-to-be blockbuster hit Bridgerton, plenty of sites around the county were used. The film crews used Castle Howard and Coneysthorpe. | Netflix Photo: Netflix

