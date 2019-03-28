WIN Lightwater Valley annual passes for four worth £250

THE Ultimate family fun day out is guaranteed at Lightwater Valley theme park this Easter and to celebrate its 2019 re-opening we have annual passes to be won.

The popular attraction near Ripon boasts The Ultimate rollercoaster, its signature attraction - one of 35 rides and attractions.

Lightwater Valley fully re-opens with special Easter holiday events from April 6 to 28.

One lucky reader will win FOUR annual passes to enjoy unlimited visits to the theme park for a whole year - ENTRY DETAILS BELOW.

For 2019 calendar and full details visit www.lightwatervalley.co.uk.

The Ultimate is Europe’s longest rollercoaster, but with something for all ages there will be school holiday entertainment including an Easter Egg Treasure Trail and Summer Saturday Sessions with tribute acts, including Spice Girls and Ed Sheeran look and sound-a-likes.

There's an annual Spooktacular - Frightwater Valley, and Fabulous Fireworks displays to end the season at the park based in North Stainley, Ripon, North Yorkshire.

The Ultimate rollercoaster, its signature ride, provides a thrilling 1.5 mile cocktail of speed, cornering and airtime.

Take to the skies in the grip of the Eagle’s Claw, venture into the underground world of Raptor Attack, see the Park from a whole different viewpoint aboard Black Pearl and then hop on Apollo and take a spinning ride above the tree tops.

Enjoy wet ‘n’ wild fun on the Wild River Rapids, and swashbuckling adventures aboard speedy Skull Rock and the tummy-tickling Flying Cutlass. Plus jump around on the huge Jumpin’ Jack’s bouncy pillow.

The Ultimate rollercoaster - one of many thrill rides at Lightwater Valley

There is something for little ones too including the Lightwater Express train ride around the park, Eagle’s Creek Farm tractor ride as well as Jester’s Jungle Fun indoor play area.

Younger visitors will be able to enjoy the brand new ‘Outer Space’ themed Magic Lights Puppet Show in the Show Barn, with two shows a day throughout the holidays.

Meet Jester and Jasmine, the park’s all-new cuddly dinosaur mascots as they meet and greet families from 3pm and join in as they entertain the crowds with their choreographed dance shows including their favourite hit song, Baby Shark.

Riggmoor Farm will be at the park throughout the whole holiday period giving visitors the chance to meet lambs, calves, donkeys, an alpaca, rabbits, chicks and chickens and pygmy goats.

Family fun days out at Lightwater Valley

Budding buccaneers will want to have a go at the pirate themed treasure trail egg hunt around the park over the Easter weekend, Friday to Monday, April 19 to 22.

Follow the clues on the treasure map around the park to track down letters then spell out the word correctly to collect a chocolate prize, but beware of the pesky pirates on the way who will be trying to guard their loot.

There will be pirate-themed face painting over the Easter weekend too.

WIN FOUR LIGHTWATER VALLEY ANNUAL PASSES

For a chance to win the annual passes simply submit your details in our free entry prize draw by post or online.

Post your name, age and contact details to Lightwater Valley Annual Passes Competition, c/o Raza Zulfiqar, Advertising Department, Harrogate Advertiser, 1 Cardale Park, Harrogate HG3 1RZ.

There is something for all the family at Lightwater Valley

You can use the secure web form - CLICK HERE.

Our winner will be chosen at random from all entries and notified. But hurry. Deadline is on Friday, April 3, 2019, at 4pm.

Lightwater Valley Terms and conditions – cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. Can’t be exchanged for cash.

The prize is for four 1.3 metre and above annual passes worth £62.50 each, but can be exchanged for annual passes for 1.m – 1.3metres in height or under 1.metre in height. The difference in prize cannot be exchanged for cash.

Annual pass valid for one year from date of first visit. One annual pass is allocated per person and these cannot be shared with anyone else.

Transport not included. One entry per person allowed, per entry method. Usual JPIMedia rules, terms and conditions also apply - for full details see our online story or visit www.jpimedia.co.uk.

Your data will be shared securely between JPIMedia and Lightwater Valley to alert winners, distribute prizes or as otherwise directed.