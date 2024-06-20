Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It’s almost that time of the year to break out the strawberries and cream 🍓🍦

The 137th edition of the Wimbledon begins on July 1 2024

This year’s favourite in the Men’s competition is Carlos Alcaraz while Iga Swiatek is the Women’s favourite

How much are tickets to attend Wimbledon this year, and why are they so expensive?

While many sporting fans are watching the Euros, tennis fans are gearing up for the 137th edition of Wimbledon, taking place from July 1 2024.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A staple on the British sporting calendar and one of tennis’s four “Grand Slam” events, alongside the Australian, French and US Open, the SW19 haunt that helped create legends out of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and many more is expecting to once again welcome nearly half a million tennis fans to attend the tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That also means that preparation for some of the quintessential Wimbledon foods, namely the traditional strawberries and cream, is underway with the organisers stating that around 38.4 tonnes of strawberries are consumed at the event each year.

With this year’s favourites Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek currently readying themselves ahead of this year’s contest, so too are those who were fortunate enough to get tickets. For those of you however who missed out - we have some good news, offset by some bad news.

So - how much will it cost to attend Wimbledon this year, and why are the prices pretty steep to watch people knocking a tennis ball over a net all day?

How much are tickets to Wimbledon 2024?

Wimbledon is right around the corner, beginning at SW19 on July 1 2024; but for those who missed out on tickets during the public ballot, how much will it cost you for seats on Center Court or Court One? (Credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Ticket prices are correct as of writing from ticketing agencies Viagogo and StubHub. Ticket prices reflect the cost of two people sitting together with access to the VIP lounge and the best possible view of the courts available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First Round - Centre Court: £2,180 - £5,378

First Round - Court 1: £1,537 - £2,127

Second Round - Centre Court: £1,567 - £4,428

Second Round - Court 1: £1,567 - £3,354

Third Round - Centre Court: £2,505 - £5,361

Third Round - Court 1: £1,862 - £2,952

Fourth Round - Centre Court: £2,835 - £5,361

Fourth Round - Court 1: £1,569 - £2,420

Quarter Finals - Centre Court: £4,192 - £7,673

Quarter Finals - Court 1: £1,944 - £4,025

Men’s Doubles Semi Finals and Mixed Doubles Final: £882 - £1,774

Women’s Semi-Finals: £2,399 - £4,831

Women’s Doubles Semi-Finals: £9,390

Men’s Semi-Finals: £5,903 - £17,703

Women’s Single and Men’s Doubles Final: £2,508 - £5,367

Men’s Single and Women’s Doubles Final: £9,148 - £14,418

Why are Wimbledon tickets so expensive?

They’re not - if you entered the public ballot to purchase tickets directly from the AELTC.

Those fortunate enough to have been selected from the 2024 Wimbledon ballet were only entitled two tickets per entry/household and was based on a random draw. Those ballot winners, however, were not able to request tickets for specific days or courts, as the day and court offered are chosen randomly by a computerised selection process.

Meaning that, although the options to get tickets to see Wimbledon now are a lot pricier, it does allow those flush with cash this summer the option to pick and choose which court they want to be seated at.

Those seats through Viagogo and Stubhub in particular are for the Centre Court and Court 1, considered the “main stage” and “secondary main stage” at the Lawn Championships and the views on offer are again an option available, albeit at a premium now.