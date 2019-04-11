Why you should visit The Who night in Harrogate

A treat for fans of The Who is in prospect in the latest Vinyl Sessions event for Friends of Harrogate Hospital charity.

Taking place at in the popular Starling Bar Café Kitchen on Oxford Street, the featured album will be the all-time classic, Who’s Next.

Set to be showcased on lovingly restored vintage hi-fi by the event’s organiser Colin Paine, Who’s Next boasts some of Mssrs Townsend, Daltry, Entwhistle and Moon’s best known numbers – and some of the greatest moments in the whole rock canon.

Released in 1971, songs such as Won’t Get Fooled Again, Baba O’Reilly and Behind Blue Eyes ensured the London band’s US breakthrough with Tommy was no short-lived success story.

As well as Who’s Next itself played in its entirety, there will also be an introductory talk on the historical context of the album and the band’s history by the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers.

The event will take place on Wednesday, April 17 and the featured hi fi equipment this time will include JVC QL-A7 Turntable/Jelco Arm & Shure V15 III HE Cartridge (1977) , Yamaha CS1000 Amplifier (1974) & RAM 200 Monitor Speakers (1978).

As always, there will also be a magnificent video show by Jim Dobbs.

Fans of The Who will be delighted to know there will be an extra vinyl treat in the form of a selection of tracks courtesy of an original mint copy edition of the band’s first UK compilation of hits - Meaty, Beaty, Big and Bouncy.

Tickets for Vinyl Sessions are free but advance booking is recommended via the event’s website vinylsessions.org

A suggested donation of £5 to the charity the Friends of Harrogate Hospital on admission.

