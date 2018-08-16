Why Harrogate is a vintage tractor mecca

There's tractors and then there's tractors...as Harrogate vintage vehicle fanatics are about to find out at a special event this weekend.

Huge crowds are expected at the annual Cheffins Harrogate Vintage Sale which will include more than 1,000 lots of historic and rare item, some of them going for as much as £15,000!



It's the largest auction of its type in the whole of the north and pride of place will go to 80 vintage and classic tractors.

Hosted by East Anglian-based auctioneers, Cheffins, the event will take place at the Great Yorkshire Showground this Saturday, the sale is set to draw crowds from across the UK and Europe.



The tractors offered date from the early 1930’s through to classic models from the 1980’s and 1990’s, which is a section of the market now making some of the highest prices at auction.

Top three tractors

1.

One of the highlights of the tractors on offer is a 1991 Jeweltrac Logtrac tractor from Ayr, Scotland.

With only 1,073 hours on the clock, the Logtrac is expected to make around £20,000. Similarly, a 1967 Foden Ballast Tractor has been meticulously restored by its Harrogate-based current owner and is set to make between £10,000 and £15,000.

2.

There is also three Ford classic tractors dating from 1988-1990 which are offered by a single owner based in Lancashire.

3.

One of these is an excellent example of Ford models from the early 1990s and has spent the majority of its working life at Manchester Airport. The Fords are expected to generate between £10,000 and £15,000 apiece.

Other vehicles

When it comes to other vintage vehicles which are part of Saturday's sale, there will be a 1980 Mercedes-Benz Unimog utility vehicle which is available from between £10,500 and £12,500 having been fully restored.

In addition there is a custom-built roadman’s utility carriage which was constructed to be pulled behind a steam roller, two Land Rovers, a 1984 Rolls Royce Silver Spirit and two classic commercial vehicles.



Bill King, Chairman of Cheffins said: “The Harrogate sale has always been a key date in the vintage and classic calendar and attracts enthusiasts from all over Europe.

"Whilst offering collectors a mid-show season opportunity to pick up new kit, the sale also provides a fantastic day out.

"We celebrated the 20th anniversary auction at the Great Yorkshire Showground last year which was a record-breaking sale with over £400,000-worth of vintage and classic machinery and spares sold to crowds well into the thousands.”

