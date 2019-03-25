Who's playing Live at Leeds 2019?

Harrogate acts do occasionally play Live at Leeds festival but there is a local connection at this year’s award-winning feast of music

One of the star attractions during the all-day event at 20 different venues across the city on Saturday, May 4 from mid-day to midnight will be Matt Bowman, frontman of platinum-selling indie band The Pigeon Detectives.



The latter are managed by Harrogate-based Colin Oliver, who is not only the director of Futuresound, which operated The Cockpit venue for 20 years, but who played an instrumental role in setting up and running Live at Leeds in the first place.



Bowman’s guest appearance will see him performing a special acoustic set of the Pigeon Detective’s hit songs , as well as his own self-penned solo numbers.

This year’s Live at Leeds festival boasts its biggest line-up to date - bringing together the names and bands that’ll be on everyone’s lips for the next 12 months plus some long-term indie favourites.



Among the other top names are Metronomy, Kate Tempest, Sundara Karma, Tom Grennan, Drenge, The Sherlocks, Swim Deep, Goat Girl, Marsicans, Lauren Aquilina, The Slow Readers Club and Brits Critics Choice winner Sam Fender.



Lal festival director Andy Smith said: “It’s really good to see breakthrough artists coming back for 2019. Both Sundara Karma and Tom Grennan cut their teeth at the event making their first appearances in 2016 and ‘17 respectively.

“They’ve both had a great few years, selling out Leeds Academy and enjoying critical acclaim since their last LAL appearance.

“It’s exciting to present Metronomy’s return to Leeds for the first time since 2014, which will be a personal highlight.

“Local talent is represented well with Leeds men of the moment Marsicans leading the regional names.

“And there are emerging artists on this announcement with huge buzz around them at the moment like Easy Life, Heavy Lungs and Sports Team.”



Live At Leeds is part of Leeds International Festival and tickets are on sale now.

