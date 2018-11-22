Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Be spooked on the Ripon Halloween Ghost Walk on Thursday, November 22 7.15-8.45pm. �3 adults. �1 children. Meet at The Cabmen's Shelter in the Market Place
Be spooked on the Ripon Halloween Ghost Walk on Thursday, November 22 7.15-8.45pm. �3 adults. �1 children. Meet at The Cabmen's Shelter in the Market Place

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, November 22 to Wednesday, November 28?

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 22

Harrogate

Music: Live music with Not The House Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Rob Reynolds/Aaron Bertenshaw at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly.

Music: Acoustic Night - Live music at the St Robert’s Club, Robert Street. All genres, any acoustic instrument. Open to all: performers and non-performers. Every Thursday, except third Thursday, 7.45-11pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm.

Knaresborough

Theatre: The Trust Us Theatre Company presents Mike Harding’s Comfort and Joy at Frazer Theatre. 6.45pm. Until November 24.

Club: Medusa Gothic Morris - a female Morris group meet on Thursday evenings at Park Place Methodist Church. Tel Sally on 01423 868753 or the Medusa Gothic Morris page on Facebook.

Sharow

Theatre: Drip Drop Theatre presents The Pecking Order, a new musical by ECR Roberts, at St John’s Church.

RIPON

Walk: Ripon Ghost Walk 7.15-8.45pm. £3 adults. £1 children. Meet at The Cabmen’s Shelter in the Market Place.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 23

Harrogate

Exhibition: Sleeping Giants – An exhibition by Pete McKee + The Beano 80th Birthday Collection by Horace Panter at RedHouse Original gallery, Cheltenham Mount. Until December 15.

Music: Soul singer Izo FitzRoy at The Club, Victoria Avenue. Plus meal. 6pm.

Music: Voodoo Blood at the Blues Bar.

Ripley

Theatre: Drip Drop Theatre presents The Pecking Order, a new musical by ECR Roberts at Ripley Town Hall.

Wetherby

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald - Fri, Sat & Sun: 4.15pm, 7.30pm. Mon: 12.30pm, 4.15pm, 7.30pm. Tue & Wed: 4.15pm, 7.30pm. Thu: 1pm (Senior Screen), 4.15pm. The King & I from The London Palladium - Thu: 7.30pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Bohemian Rhapsody - Fri-Tue: 7.30pm. Wed: 2.30pm, 7.30pm. Thu: 7.30pm. www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 24

Harrogate

Exhibition: Passages of Light & Dark – An exhibition of recent paintings by Robert Macmillan at 108 Fine Art, Cold Bath Road Until December 15.

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Fair: Christmas Fair at St Peter’s Church in the centre of Harrogate 10am-4pm. Gift stalls, games, books, home-made preserves and cakes. Entry is free but all donations will go to St Peter’s Church charities.

Music: Acoustic night with Rob Reynolds at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Fair: Christmas Fair at Starbeck Methodist Church 2–6pm. Free entry, over 40 stalls.

Event: White Rose Squares Charity Hoedown raising funds in aid of Saint Michael’s Hospice 2.30-5.30pm. At Woodlands Methodist Church Hall, Wetherby Road, Harrogate, HG2 7SG. £6, includes light refreshments.

Knaresborough

Event: Authors’ signing session at Castlegate Bookshop with historical writer Amanda Taylor 11am-1pm and children’s writer Daniel Ingram-Brown noon to 2pm.

Music: Blues rock from The Welsh T Band at the Cross Keys.

Ripley

Fair: Ripley Antiques, Vintage & Collectors Fair at Ripley Town Hall, Main Street 9.30am-4pm. £1 entrance fee, free parking.

Wetherby

Fair: Wetherby Antique and Collectors Fair at the Town Hall, Markey Place. Free admission. Browse, buy and sell 01937 582803.

Fewston

Event: Fewston Hall Committee’s teas and refreshments for Yorkshire Air Ambulance at Fewston Hall. 11am-4.30pm. Also Sunday.

Kirkby Malzeard

Theatre: Drip Drop Theatre presents The Pecking Order, a new musical by ECR Roberts at Mechanics Institute.

Boston Spa

Fair: Christmas fair at St John’s Catholic School for the Deaf, Church Street, Boston Spa 10am-1pm.

Music: No Jazz in the Spa this week.

Thorner

Music: Gary Stewart’s Graceland at Thorner Victory Hall. Doors & bar 7.30pm.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Harrogate

Music: Acoustic sessions with Jake Pattinson at Monteys Rock Café, The Ginnel. 8pm.

Music: Live music at the Blues Bar with Bluephunk (3pm), Wilson McGladdery (6pm) and Serious Sam Barrett (9pm).

Music: Live Jazz at The Harrogate Arms, Parliament Street. 7.30pm. Weekly.

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Talk: Friends of Harrogate District Museums lecture at The Old Swan Hotel 2.30pm ‘The Woman who Never Was’. Members £3.50 guests £5.

Ripley

Fair: Ripley Antiques, Vintage & Collectors Fair at Ripley Town Hall, Main Street 9.30am-4pm. £1 entrance fee, free parking.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 26

Harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 27

Harrogate

Music: Live Jazz at The Empress on the Stray. 8.15pm. Weekly.

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Choir: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop chorus at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. New members welcome. More info from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com

Evet: Friends of Starbeck School Christmas shopping event 7-9pm. Free glass of Prosecco on arrival. Tickets £3 on the door.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 28

Harrogate

Theatre: Premiere of Harrogate Theatre’s Jack and the Beanstalk magical family pantomime. Until January 20.

Theatre: Woodlands Drama Group presents Alan Bennett’s The Lady in the Van. Until December 1.

Music: The Paul Middleton Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Hampsthwaite

Theatre: Hampsthwaite Players present Cinderella annual family panto at the village hall. Until November 29.