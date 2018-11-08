Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, November 8 to Wednesday, November 14?

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Harrogate

Exhibition: John Middleton: Paint, RedHouse Originals gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount. Until November 17.

Exhibition: Neil Simone Exhibition 2018 at Sutcliffe Galleries, Montpellier Street.

Exhibition: From Today Painting Is Dead – Paintings from the Harrogate Fine Art Collection at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road + The Divine Art of Photography – Portraits from the Harrogate Photography Collection.

Music: Live music with The Resonators at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Rob Reynolds/Aaron Bertenshaw at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly.

Music: Acoustic Night - Live music at the St Robert’s Club, Robert Street. All genres, any acoustic instrument. Open to all: performers and non-performers. Every Thursday, except third Thursday, 7.45-11pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm.

Wetherby

Concert: Wetherby Light Music Singers Annual Concert at The Engine Shed, Wetherby at 7.30pm. Tickets £6 on the door.

Boston spa

Exhibition: Georgina McMaster ‘Wild and Wonderful’ at The Barefoot Gallery, Boston Spa. Until November 28.

Ripon

Coffee Morning: Ripon walled garden and Saint Wilfred’s bungalow coffee morning at Ripon Town Hall 10am-noon.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Harrogate

Event: Photo North Festival at Harrogate Convention Centre. Until Sunday.

Music: Slack Alice at the Blues Bar.

Music: Band night with Marc & Abu of Issimo at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Event: Country music and linedance evening with John Dean at The Manhattan Club, Beech Avenue in aid of the charity ‘Hug on a Tray’. Doors open 7pm. Tickets £6 on the door.

Event: Poppy appeal quiz at Harrogate Railway Club, Starbeck starting at 7.30pm. Supper included in the entry price of £3. Bring a team for a fun evening with an important charity.

Wetherby

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - First Man - Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon: 7.30pm. Wed: 4.15pm. Thu: (Senior Screen) 1pm, 4.15pm. Juiliet, Naked - Fri, Sat, Tue: 4.30pm. Mon: 12.30pm. Wed, Thu: 7.30pm. The Bolshoi Ballet Presents: La Sylphide - Sun: 3pm. The Royal Ballet Presents: La Bayadere - Tue: 7.15pm. Some Like It Hot 1959 - Mon: 4.30pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - A Star Is Born - Fri-Tue: 7.30pm. Wed: 2.30pm, 7.30pm. Thu: 7.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

Ripon

Lecture: The Wakeman Lectures Autumn Series 10am-noon at St John’s Bondgate. Dr Fred Stevenson presenting ‘Aspects of Cosmology’. Visit www.wakemanlectures.co.uk

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Harrogate

Concert: Billy Ocean at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Theatre: Freedom Performing Arts presents Curtain Call 2018 at the Royal Hall.

Music: Saturday Shakedown with DJ Martin (4-7pm) + Junkhouse Dog (9pm) at the Blues Bar.

Music: Peaky Blinders Takeover with live music at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Music: ‘Country Life’ with Zeke Deighton (Local folk singer) at 7.30pm. Starbeck Methodist Church. Adults £8, children free - pay at the door.

Coffee morning: Charity coffee morning at Oatlands Community Centre, Gladstone Street 10.15-11.30am. Supporting Combat Stress.

Knaresborough

Concert: Leeds Symphony Orchestra plays Bernstein, Debussy, Saint-Saens, Tchaikovsky and more at King James’s School. 7.30pm.

Boston Spa

Music: No jazz at the village hall.

Wetherby

fair: Wetherby Antique and Collectors Fair. Town hall, Market Place. Free admission. Browse, buy and sell 01937 582803.

Copt Hewick

Sale: Copt Hewick Village Hall Table Top Sale 10am-2pm. Teas, coffees and homemade cakes, scones etc.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Harrogate

Music: Acoustic sessions with Jake Pattinson at Monteys Rock Café, The Ginnel. 8pm.

Music: Live music at the Blues Bar with Two Well Worn (3pm), Sewage Farm (6pm) and Howlin’ Mat (9pm).

Music: Live Jazz at The Harrogate Arms, Parliament Street. 7.30pm. Weekly.

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Fair: Winter Wellness Holistic Fair at the Masonic Hall 10.30am-4.30pm

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Harrogate

Theatre: Russian State Opera presents Swan Lake at the Royal Hall.

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Ripon

Concert: Cathedral Concert Society presents The Music Serenade at Ripon Cathedral 7.30pm.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 13

Harrogate

Event: Harrogate poet Emma Nicolson reads from her new collection Planet Blues at Starling Independent Beer & Coffee House, Oxford Street. 7pm.

Concert: Russian State Opera presents Giselle at the Royal Hall.

Play: Freedom Studios presents When We Were Brothers one-hour play at Hales Bar.

Music: Live Jazz at The Empress on the Stray. 8.15pm. Weekly.

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Harrogate: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop chorus at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. More info from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com

Knaresborough

Club: Knaresborough Art Society demonstration by artist Julia Borodina at United Reformed Church Hall, Knaresborough 7-9pm. Visitors welcome £5. More information 01423 863927.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Harrogate

Music: Vinyl Sessions presents The Beatles Sgt Pepper playback + talk at Starling Independent Beer & Coffee House. Proceeds to Friends of Harrogate Hospital Charity. 7.30pm.

Music: The Paul Middleton Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.