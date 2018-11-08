Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

The Russian State Ballet and Opera House presents Swan Lake at the Royal Hall on Monday, November 12
Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, November 8 to Wednesday, November 14?

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Harrogate

Exhibition: John Middleton: Paint, RedHouse Originals gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount. Until November 17.

Exhibition: Neil Simone Exhibition 2018 at Sutcliffe Galleries, Montpellier Street.

Exhibition: From Today Painting Is Dead – Paintings from the Harrogate Fine Art Collection at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road + The Divine Art of Photography – Portraits from the Harrogate Photography Collection.

Music: Live music with The Resonators at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Rob Reynolds/Aaron Bertenshaw at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly.

Music: Acoustic Night - Live music at the St Robert’s Club, Robert Street. All genres, any acoustic instrument. Open to all: performers and non-performers. Every Thursday, except third Thursday, 7.45-11pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm.

Wetherby

Concert: Wetherby Light Music Singers Annual Concert at The Engine Shed, Wetherby at 7.30pm. Tickets £6 on the door.

Boston spa

Exhibition: Georgina McMaster ‘Wild and Wonderful’ at The Barefoot Gallery, Boston Spa. Until November 28.

Ripon

Coffee Morning: Ripon walled garden and Saint Wilfred’s bungalow coffee morning at Ripon Town Hall 10am-noon.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Harrogate

Event: Photo North Festival at Harrogate Convention Centre. Until Sunday.

Music: Slack Alice at the Blues Bar.

Music: Band night with Marc & Abu of Issimo at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Event: Country music and linedance evening with John Dean at The Manhattan Club, Beech Avenue in aid of the charity ‘Hug on a Tray’. Doors open 7pm. Tickets £6 on the door.

Event: Poppy appeal quiz at Harrogate Railway Club, Starbeck starting at 7.30pm. Supper included in the entry price of £3. Bring a team for a fun evening with an important charity.

Wetherby

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - First Man - Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon: 7.30pm. Wed: 4.15pm. Thu: (Senior Screen) 1pm, 4.15pm. Juiliet, Naked - Fri, Sat, Tue: 4.30pm. Mon: 12.30pm. Wed, Thu: 7.30pm. The Bolshoi Ballet Presents: La Sylphide - Sun: 3pm. The Royal Ballet Presents: La Bayadere - Tue: 7.15pm. Some Like It Hot 1959 - Mon: 4.30pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - A Star Is Born - Fri-Tue: 7.30pm. Wed: 2.30pm, 7.30pm. Thu: 7.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

Ripon

Lecture: The Wakeman Lectures Autumn Series 10am-noon at St John’s Bondgate. Dr Fred Stevenson presenting ‘Aspects of Cosmology’. Visit www.wakemanlectures.co.uk

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Harrogate

Concert: Billy Ocean at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Theatre: Freedom Performing Arts presents Curtain Call 2018 at the Royal Hall.

Music: Saturday Shakedown with DJ Martin (4-7pm) + Junkhouse Dog (9pm) at the Blues Bar.

Music: Peaky Blinders Takeover with live music at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Music: ‘Country Life’ with Zeke Deighton (Local folk singer) at 7.30pm. Starbeck Methodist Church. Adults £8, children free - pay at the door.

Coffee morning: Charity coffee morning at Oatlands Community Centre, Gladstone Street 10.15-11.30am. Supporting Combat Stress.

Knaresborough

Concert: Leeds Symphony Orchestra plays Bernstein, Debussy, Saint-Saens, Tchaikovsky and more at King James’s School. 7.30pm.

Boston Spa

Music: No jazz at the village hall.

Wetherby

fair: Wetherby Antique and Collectors Fair. Town hall, Market Place. Free admission. Browse, buy and sell 01937 582803.

Copt Hewick

Sale: Copt Hewick Village Hall Table Top Sale 10am-2pm. Teas, coffees and homemade cakes, scones etc.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Harrogate

Music: Acoustic sessions with Jake Pattinson at Monteys Rock Café, The Ginnel. 8pm.

Music: Live music at the Blues Bar with Two Well Worn (3pm), Sewage Farm (6pm) and Howlin’ Mat (9pm).

Music: Live Jazz at The Harrogate Arms, Parliament Street. 7.30pm. Weekly.

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Fair: Winter Wellness Holistic Fair at the Masonic Hall 10.30am-4.30pm

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Harrogate

Theatre: Russian State Opera presents Swan Lake at the Royal Hall.

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Ripon

Concert: Cathedral Concert Society presents The Music Serenade at Ripon Cathedral 7.30pm.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 13

Harrogate

Event: Harrogate poet Emma Nicolson reads from her new collection Planet Blues at Starling Independent Beer & Coffee House, Oxford Street. 7pm.

Concert: Russian State Opera presents Giselle at the Royal Hall.

Play: Freedom Studios presents When We Were Brothers one-hour play at Hales Bar.

Music: Live Jazz at The Empress on the Stray. 8.15pm. Weekly.

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Harrogate: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop chorus at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. More info from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com

Knaresborough

Club: Knaresborough Art Society demonstration by artist Julia Borodina at United Reformed Church Hall, Knaresborough 7-9pm. Visitors welcome £5. More information 01423 863927.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Harrogate

Music: Vinyl Sessions presents The Beatles Sgt Pepper playback + talk at Starling Independent Beer & Coffee House. Proceeds to Friends of Harrogate Hospital Charity. 7.30pm.

Music: The Paul Middleton Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.