Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Be spooked on the Ripon Halloween Ghost Walk on Wednesday, October 31 7.15-8.45pm. �3 adults. �1 children. Meet at The Cabmen's Shelter in the Market Place
Be spooked on the Ripon Halloween Ghost Walk on Wednesday, October 31 7.15-8.45pm. �3 adults. �1 children. Meet at The Cabmen's Shelter in the Market Place

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, October 25 to Wednesday, October 31?

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 25

Harrogate

Music: Let’s Twist Again presents classic songs from Elvis and the Drifters and Dusty Springfield to The Beatles and Frankie Valli at Harrogate Theatre.

Theatre: Woodlands Drama Society presents A Necessary Woman + How The Vote Was Won at Harrogate Theatre Studio. Until October 27.

Music: Live music with The Phil Dean Trio at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Rob Reynolds/Aaron Bertenshaw at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly.

Theatre: St Peter’s Players - ‘Joseph and His Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat’ 7.30pm. Also on Friday 7.30pm and Saturday 2.30pm at St Peter’s Church in the centre of Harrogate. Tickets £10, under 16 free admission with an adult.

Music: Acoustic Night - Live music at the St Robert’s Club, Robert Street. All genres, any acoustic instrument. Open to all: performers and non-performers. Every Thursday, except third Thursday, 7.45-11pm.

Knaresborough

Exhibition: James Owen Thomas exhibition of collages from recycled scratch cards at Art in the Mill.

Kettlesing

Dance: Sequence Dance for charity at Kettlesing Village Hall, HG3 2LB. Raising funds for Yorkshire Air Ambulance. 7.30-11pm. Admission £5.

Ripon

Coffee morning: Ripon walled garden and Saint Wilfred’s bungalow coffee morning at Ripon Town Hall 10am-noon.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 26

harrogate

Theatre: Award-winning BBC Radio 4 presenter David Bramwell presents his bestselling book The Mysterium at Harrogate Theatre.

Music: The Ultimate Eagles tribute band at the Royal Hall.

Music: Supercell at the Blues Bar.

Music: Modern indie and rock covers with Blue Horizon at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Event: Amnesty International event from 7pm at Friends Meeting House, 12A Queen Parade. Syria - What’s happening behind closed doors? Free admission.

Knaresborough

Show: Harrogate Society of Magicians magical entertainment show at Staveley & Copgrove Village Hall. 7-10pm. Interval food and drink. Tickets from wow@mcbatneymagic.co.uk

Wetherby

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - Bohemian Rhapsody - Fri & Sat: 4.30pm, 7.30pm. Sun: 7.30pm. Mon, Tue & Wed: 4.30pm, 7.30pm. Thu: 4pm. Smallfoot - Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed: 2pm. Sun: 1pm. Thu: 1.30pm. Funny Girl - Encore (Starring Sheridan Smith) Sun: 3.30pm. National Theatre Live Presents: Allelujah! - Thu: 7pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Johnny English Strikes Again! - Fri-Thu: 7.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

Jervaulx

Event: Jervaulx Abbey in Lights. 5pm opens and 9pm lights go out. Adults £7.50, children £5, under twos free. Pre booking not needed. Also Saturday, October 27.

Ripon

Lecture: The Wakeman Lectures Autumn Series 10am-noon at St John’s Bondgate, with Tony Jamieson presenting ‘The Story Of The RNLI’. Casual attendances £8. Visit www.wakemanlectures.co.uk

Event: Museums At Night for Kids Special ghost walk for six to 12 year olds. 7.15-8.45pm. £3 adults. £1 children. Meet at The Cabmen’s Shelter in the Market Place.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 27

Harrogate

Music: Irish Night at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 9pm.

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic night with Rob Reynolds at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Music: Charity soul extravaganza at the Manhattan Lounge, Beech Avenue. Three rooms (Northern, Modern and new Harlem room) with special guest and top of the R&B charts Natasha Watts. £6 on the door from 5pm.

sale: Harrogate Bellringers Jumble sale at St Peters Church 9.30am-12.30am. Call 01423 543529 or 564942 for more information.

Knaresborough

Music: Rock covers by five-piece Last Orders at Cross Keys. 9-11.30pm.

Fewston

Event: Teas/lunches/homemade cakes for charity at Fewston Parochial Hall. 11am-4.30pm. Also Sunday.

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in the Spa presents live jazz at the village hall.

Scholes

Coffee morning: Scholes in Bloom coffee morning 10am-noon in Scholes Village Hall. Tickets £1.50 includes coffee and biscuits, children free.

Bramham

Event: Friends of Bramham School Halloween Spooktacular family event 1-3pm at Bramham Village Hall.

Shadwell

Event: Fund raising day in Shadwell Village Hall from noon. To raise awareness and funds on the centenary of the end of the First World War.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 28

Harrogate

Music: The Dan Burnett Band and special guests at Christies Bar, Kings Road. 5pm.

Music: Acoustic sessions with Jake Pattinson at Monteys Rock Café, The Ginnel. 8pm.

Music: Live music at the Blues Bar with Ten Millennia (3pm), Cab Collective (6pm) and Hell Fire Jack and Misery Buds (9pm).

Music: Live Jazz at The Harrogate Arms, Parliament Street. 7.30pm. Weekly.

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Club: Friends of the Harrogate District Museums lecture ‘Inn Signs through the Ages’ at The Old Swan Hotel 2.30pm. Pay at the door.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 29

harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 30

Harrogate

Music: Live Jazz at The Empress on the Stray. 8.15pm. Weekly.

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 31

Harrogate

Theatre: Harrogate St Andrew’s Players present Hairspray The Musical at Harrogate Theatre. Until November 3.

Music: The Paul Middleton Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

RIPON

Event: Ripon Halloween Ghost Walk 7.15-8.45pm. £3 adults. £1 children. Meet at The Cabmen’s Shelter in the Market Place.