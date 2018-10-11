Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, October 11 to Wednesday, October 17?

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 11

Harrogate

Exhibition: Neil Simone Exhibition 2018 at Sutcliffe Galleries, Montpellier Street.

Exhibition: Be Here Now – Today Is Just a Daydream, Oasis by rock music photographer Brian Cannon + Gareth Halliday’s Black and White Sunshine at RedHouse Originals gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount.

Exhibition: First solo exhibition by new UK art star Jesper Pedyo at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road.

Exhibition: From Today Painting Is Dead – Paintings from the Harrogate Fine Art Collection at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road + The Divine Art of Photography – Portraits from the Harrogate Photography Collection.

Music: Live music with The Resonators at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Rob Reynolds/Aaron Bertenshaw at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly.

Music: Hales Bar karaoke. 9pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm.

Music: Acoustic Night - Live music at the St Robert’s Club, Robert Street. All genres, any acoustic instrument. Open to all: performers and non-performers. Every Thursday, except third Thursday, 7.45-11pm.

Knaresborough

Exhibition: Solo exhibition by young recycling artist James Owen Thomas at Art in The Mill.

Ripon

Festival: Ripon Poetry Festival. Various events, various venues. Until October 14.

Coffee Morning: Ripon walled garden and Saint Wilfred’s bungalow coffee morning at Ripon Town Hall 10am-noon.

Walk: Ripon Ghost Walk 7.30-9pm £3 adults. £1 children. Meet at The Cabmen’s Shelter in the Market Place.

Kettlesing

Event: Charity fashion show and shopping night at The Millstones, Kettlesing. Doors open 7.30pm, show 8pm. Tickets £7 on door.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 12

Harrogate

Music: Hoodoo at the Blues Bar.

Music: Rock and indie classics with Barr Lane at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Music: Harrogate (Bilton) Northern Soul Club 7.30pm at Bilton WMC, Skipton Road. £5 on the door.

Tai Chi: Tai Chi Qigong 12.45pm at Starbeck Methodist Church Hall. £6/session pay as you go. Contact Lin 07956 250040.

Knaresborough

Music: Jim Ghedi & Toby Hay performing live at Art in the Mill 7.30pm.

Wetherby

Festival: Wetherby Festival. Various events, various venues. Until October 14.

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - Johnny English Strikes Again - Fri & Mon: 4.30pm. Sat: 4.30pm, 7.30pm. Sun: 6.30pm. Tue & Wed: 4.30pm, 7.30pm. Thu: 2pm (Senior Screen), 7.30pm. Cliff Richard Live 60th Anniversary Tour - Fri: 8pm. Sun Encore: 3pm. The Royal Ballet Presents: Mayerling - Mon: 7.15pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Crazy Rich Asians - Fri-Thu: 7.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

Boston Spa

Festival: Annual Boston Spa Art and Crafts Festival - Village Hall, High Street 10am–5pm. Entrance £1.

Ripon

Event: The Wakeman Lectures Autumn Series 10am-noon at St John’s Bondgate. Ken Robertshaw - ‘Six Dogs a Sled and Me’. Casual attendances £8 per visit. Visit www.wakemanlectures.co.uk

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 13

Harrogate

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic night with Biz Denton at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Event: Cycle Expo Yorkshire at Harrogate’s Yorkshire Event Centre. Runs until October 14. Visit www.cycleexpo.co.uk

Concert: Starbeck Methodist Church, High Street presents Tewit Silver Band at 7.30pm. Adults £8, children free - pay at the door. Visit starbeckmethodistchurch.org.uk

Fair: Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal. Table top sale, gifts, cards, jewellery, books, WI cakes, pre- loved items at St Andrew’s Church 11am–2pm.

Coffee Morning: Charity coffee morning at Oatlands Community Centre, Gladstone Street 10.15-11.30am.

Knaresborough

Music: Award-winning singer-songwriter Rob Reynolds at the Cross Keys. 9-11.30pm.

Boroughbridge

Music: Snake Davis and band at Coronation Hall, Boroughbridge 7pm. Tickets from 01423 323482.

Boston Spa

Festival: Annual Boston Spa Art and Crafts Festival - Village Hall, High Street 10am–4pm. Entrance £1.

Barwick-in-Elmet

Fair: Annual Autumn Fair at Barwick Village Hall 10am-noon.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 14

Harrogate

Music: Acoustic sessions with Jake Pattinson at Monteys Rock Café, The Ginnel. 8pm.

Music: Live music at the Blues Bar with Long Shadow Family (3pm), No Fit State (6pm) and Trinity Road (9pm).

Music: Live Jazz at The Harrogate Arms, Parliament Street. 7.30pm. Weekly.

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Knaresborough

Comedy: Viva las Vegans - vegan stand up comedy night at Art in the Mill 7.45pm. Tickets £15 on door

MONDAY, OCTOBER 15

Harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 16

Harrogate

Event: The Important Man (WW1 drama) at Harrogate Library. 8pm.

Music: Live Jazz at The Empress on the Stray. 8.15pm. Weekly.

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Club: Harrogate and District Family History Society meeting in St Paul’s UR Church Hall, Bedford Road, Harrogate 7.30pm. Speaker, David Srimgeour ‘Early Asylum Life-Evolution of Patient Photography’.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 17

Harrogate

Music: The Paul Middleton Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.