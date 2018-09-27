Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, September 27 to Wednesday, October 3?

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Harrogate

Theatre: Othello by the acclaimed English Touring Theatre at Harrogate Theatre. Until September 29.

Theatre: Michael Sabbaton’s The Turk at Harrogate Theatre Studio until September 29.

Exhibition: Neil Simone Exhibition 2018 at Sutcliffe Galleries, Montpellier Street. Preview 5-8pm.

Exhibition: First solo exhibition by new UK art star Jesper Pedyo at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road.

Exhibition: From Today Painting Is Dead – Paintings from the Harrogate Fine Art Collection at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road + The Divine Art of Photography – Portraits from the Harrogate Photography Collection.

Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Rob Reynolds/Aaron Bertenshaw at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly.

Music: Live music with The Not The House Band at the Blues Bar.

MUSIC: 9Bar live at Harrogate Arms. 9pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm.

Music: Acoustic Night - Live music at the St Robert’s Club, Robert Street. Open to all. Every Thursday, except third Thursday, 7.45-11pm.

Fewston

Exhibition: Weddings Bunting Project featuring The Washburn Stitchers at Washburn Heritage Centre. Until September 30.

Ripon

Event: Ripon International Festival. Various events, various locations. Until October 6.

Coffee Morning: Ripon Walled Garden and Saint Wilfred’s Bungalow coffee morning at Ripon Town Hall 10am-noon.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Harrogate

Music: Les Lomax with ReAct at Prince of Wales pub, Starbeck.

Music: The Wolves at the Blues Bar.

Music: The Chequered Band at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Music: Soulful returns to St Roberts Club, Robert Street, Harrogate 8pm-midnight. 70’s and 80’s soul, and Motown hits with a sprinkling of northern.

Wetherby

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - The House With The Clock In It’s Walls - Fri & Sat: 4.30pm, 7.30pm. Sun: 4.30pm. Mon: 12.30pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm. Tue & Wed: 4.30pm, 7.30pm. Thu: 2pm (Senior Screen), 7.30pm. Soft Cell: One Final Time: Live Concert From London - Sun: 7.30pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - The Children Act - Fri-Tue: 7.30pm. Wed: 2.30pm, 7.30pm. Thu: 7.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

Collingham

Coffee Morning: Wharfe Valley Farm Coffee and Cake on behalf of Macmillan Cancer Support 10am-2pm.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Harrogate

Theatre: A Really Wild Evening with Sue Flood, Lucy Cooke and Miranda Krestovnikoff at the Royal Hall.

Exhibition: Autumn Exhibition at Silson Contemporay Gallery including Marcus Hammond, Lesley Birch and Erin Ward. Harlow Oval. Private viewing. 1-5pm.

Quiz: Bloodwise Charity Quiz Night at Bilton Cricket Club. 7.30pm.

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Singer-songwriter Rob Reynolds at The Den, Cambridge Street.

MUSIC: Joe Gallagher’s Noise play classic rock covers at Charlie’s Place, Otley Road, 8.30pm.

Event: Stray Ladies WI – Fund raising event at Wesley Chapel, Oxford Street throughout the day.

Knaresborough

Music: The Rozzers play classics by The Police at Knaresborough Golf Club. 7.30pm.

Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Motor City Blue - Blues & Rock covers.

Tadcaster

Event: Tadcaster Duck Race noon-4pm. Tickets from Tadcaster Pool or email info@tadcasterpool.org.uk

Fewston

Event: Church fundraiser with lunches/teas/refreshments at Fewston Parochial Hall. 11am-4.30pm.

Wetherby

Event: The Engine Shed, York Road - Tribute acts Take off That and Kieran as Robbie Williams. Raising funds for Martin House Children’s Hospice.

Copt Hewick

Fayre: Jennyruth Workshops Autumn Fayre at Copt Hewick Village Hall 1-4pm.

Masham

Event: Masham Sheep Fair 2018. Masham Market Place on Saturday and Sunday. All proceeds go to Yorkshire charities. www.mashamsheepfair.com

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Harrogate

Music: Acoustic sessions with Jake Pattinson at Monteys Rock Café, The Ginnel. 8pm.

Music: Live music at the Blues Bar with The Petty Heartbreakers (3pm), Jack Bradley (6pm) and The Jamie Valentine Band (9pm).

Music: Jazz at The Harrogate Arms, Parliament Street. 7.30pm.

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Club: Friends of Harrogate and District Museums lecture. Speaker Dr David Allen ‘Crown Derby porcelain’ at The Old Swan Hotel 2.30pm.

Music: The Harrogate Band hosting grand opening of the new bandroom at The Zone, Hornbeam Park 5-7pm.

Masham

Event: Masham Sheep Fair 2018. Masham Market Place on Saturday and Sunday. All proceeds go to Yorkshire charities. www.mashamsheepfair.com

MONDAY, OCTOBER 1

Harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Music: Lunchtime Piano Recital. Filippo Gorini plays Brahms and Beethoven at Wesley Centre, Harrogate at 1pm.

Exhibition: Mindful Arts Exhibition at St Peter’s Church, Harrogate 10am-4pm. Until October 7.

Ripon

Talk: Hen Harriers in the Uplands; Ghost of the moor at The Golden Lion, Allhallowgate 7.30pm. Admission £2.50 - High Batts Nature Reserve.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 2

Harrogate

Theatre: The Cats Pyjamas with Michael Laws Piccadilly Dance Orchestra at the Royal Hall.

Music: Live Jazz at The Empress on the Stray. 8.15pm. Weekly.

Music: Acoustic music at Blues Bar.

Wetherby

Event: Dementia Information Roadshow - Wetherby Town Hall from 1-4pm.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 3

Harrogate

Theatre: 6-12 present new WW1 drama Here The Dead Voices at Harrogate Theatre Studio. Until October 6.

Music: Dan Burnett Band + guest singers at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro. bar, Commercial Street.