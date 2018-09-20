Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, September 20 to Wednesday, September 26?

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Harrogate

Theatre: Harrogate Theatre’s rep company presents Noel Coward’s Private Lives. Until September 22.

Theatre: Michael Sabbaton’s The Turk at Harrogate Theatre Studio until September 29.

Exhibition: Be Here Now – Today Is Just a Daydream, Oasis by rock music photographer Brian Cannon at RedHouse Originals gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount. Until September 22.

Exhibition: Warhol in China - British exclusive Andy Warhol photographs exhibition + paintings/sketches at RedHouse Originals gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount. Until September 30.

Exhibition: First solo exhibition by new UK art star Jesper Pedyo at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road.

Music: Live music with Scapegoat Kelly at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Rob Reynolds/Aaron Bertenshaw at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly.

Music: Hales Bar karaoke. 9pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm.

Music: Acoustic Night - Live music at the St Robert’s Club, Robert Street. All genres, any acoustic instrument. Open to all: performers and non-performers. Every Thursday, except third Thursday, 7.45-11pm.

Music: Music at The Manhattan features Chris Powell. Concert starts 7.30pm. Admission £6, free to new visitors. Free parking.

Ripon

Festival: Ripon International Festival. Various events, various venues. Until September 24.

Exhibition: The Great North Art Show – Art in the Aisles at Ripon Cathedral. Until September 23.

walk: Saints And Sinners Ripon Ghost Walk 7.15-8.45pm. £3 adults. £1 children. Meet at The Cabmen’s Shelter in the Market Place.

Knaresborough

Club: ‘Medusa Gothic Morris’ female Morris group new practice term starts at Park Place Methodist Church. Call Sally on 01423 868753 or find the Medusa Gothic Morris page on Facebook.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Harrogate

Festival: Harrogate Oktoberfest Beer Festival at Harrogate Convention Centre. Also Saturday.

Music: The Marauders at the Blues Bar.

Music: Live reggae with Majesty at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Wetherby

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - King Of Thieves - Fri, Sat & Sun: 4.30pm, 7.30pm. Mon: 12.30pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm. Tue & Wed: 4.30pm, 7.30pm. Thu: 2pm (Senior Screen). NT Live: King Lear - Thu: 7pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Disney’s Christopher Robin - Fri-Tue: 7.30pm. Wed: 2.30pm, 7.30pm. Thu: 7.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Harrogate

Exhibition: From Today Painting Is Dead – Paintings from the Harrogate Fine Art Collection at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road + The Divine Art of Photography – Portraits from the Harrogate Photography Collection.

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Knaresborough

Music: The legendary Martin Simpson at Frazer Theatre. 7pm.

Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Gary Hall. Fresh and soulful acoustic-based rock ‘n’ roots.

Fewston

Event: Church fundraiser with lunches/teas/refreshments at Fewston Parochial Hall. 11am-4.30pm.

Ripon

Music: Ripon Live presents Holy Moly and the Crackers at the RAOS Hall.

dance: Folk Dance at Allhallowgate Methodist Church Hall, Ripon 7.30-10.30pm. Faith supper. Admission £6. Tel 01423 341982.

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in the Spa presents Shades of Jazz at the village hall. 7pm.

Green Hammerton

Music: Soul dance night at the Village Club, Boroughbridge Road, Green Hammerton 8pm-midnight. Tickets £5 from the Club or £7 OTD inc pies and peas from 01423 330572 or email@villageclubgreenhammerton.co.uk

Wetherby

Fair: Wetherby Antique and Collectors Fair, Town Hall, Market Place. Free admission. Browse, buy and sell 01937 582803.

Spofforth

Coffee Morning: Coffee morning in aid of Saint Michaels Hospice at the Long Memorial Hall, Castle Street, Spofforth 10am-noon.

Sharow

Concert: Local female choral group Treble Clef are performing the Faure Requiem at St John’s Church, Sharow 7.30pm. Tickets, £7.50, available on the door or from 01423 780186.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Harrogate

theatre: An Evening with Michael Palin at the Royal Hall.

Music: Live music at the Blues Bar including Dae La Roux (3pm), Sean Keefe (6pm) and Big Joe Bone (9pm).

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Knaresborough

walk: Castle 2 Castle charity walk for Dementia Forward hosted by John Middleton (Emmerdale) at Knaresborough Castle. 10am.

Green Hammerton

Event: Whisky Fireside and Tales From The Road with The Mile Roses at Green Hammerton Village Hall. 7.30pm. Tickets from 01423 339168.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Harrogate

Film: Harrogate Film Society presents Lady Macbeth at Ashville College. 7.30pm.

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Event: The Nidderdale Show at the showground in Pateley Bridge from 7.45am.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Harrogate

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Club: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. More info from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com

Kirby hill

Concert: Volcanic Ash - Thomas Eisner (Violin) and Jessica Duchen (Author/narrator) at All Saint’s Church, Kirby Hill. 7pm - no set ticket price but donations please in aid of the Jeel al Amal boys’ home and school in Bethany in The West Bank of Palestine.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Harrogate

Music: Dan Burnett + guest singers at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Exhibition: Mobile Bible exhibition at Woodfield Gospel Hall, Woodfield Grove 7-9pm. Also tomorrow, Thursday, September 27.